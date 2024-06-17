Abluva Inc. Strengthens Advisory Board with Global Data Expert Sarvesh Singh
Abluva Inc. welcomes Sarvesh Singh to its Advisory Board. His Global data expertise will boost Abluva's advances in data protection and risk management.PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abluva Inc., a leading innovator in data protection technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sarvesh Singh to its Advisory Board. With over two decades of international experience in biometric data management, clinical programming, and biostatistics, Singh brings a wealth of expertise that aligns perfectly with Abluva's commitment to safeguarding sensitive information.
Singh's illustrious career spans roles at industry giants such as Novartis, where he served as Global Head of Strategy & Operations, and ICON plc, where he was Vice President & APAC Head of Data Management. His strategic insights have consistently driven operational efficiency, customer satisfaction, and profitability in data-intensive sectors.
"We are thrilled to welcome Sarvesh Singh to our Advisory Board," said Raj Darji, CEO of Abluva Inc. "His extensive experience in managing complex, sensitive data in the pharmaceutical industry resonates deeply with our mission. As we continue to innovate in data protection, data classification, and data access protection, Sarvesh's strategic acumen will be invaluable."
A key highlight of Singh's career is his long-standing association with PHUSE (Pharmaceutical Users Software Exchange), where he has been serving as Asia Director & Board Member since 2016. PHUSE is renowned for its collaborative approach to addressing data challenges in the pharmaceutical industry, making Singh's involvement particularly relevant to Abluva's goals.
"At PHUSE, we've been at the forefront of establishing best practices for data collection, storage, analysis, and reporting in clinical trials," Singh explained. "This experience has given me a deep understanding of the critical need for robust data protection strategies. I'm excited to bring this knowledge to Abluva, helping them further enhance their solutions in data risk management and User and Entity Behaviour Analytics (UEBA)."
Singh's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Abluva. As organizations increasingly recognize the importance of comprehensive data protection, Abluva's advanced solutions are in high demand. Singh's track record of translating complex concepts into logical strategies is expected to accelerate Abluva's growth and strengthen its position in the market.
Beyond his corporate achievements, Singh is passionate about education and innovation. He is an active Faculty member at renowned colleges and a startup mentor. His diverse background, which includes an MBA from Rotterdam School of Management and membership in Leaders Excellence at Harvard Square, adds a multifaceted perspective to Abluva's advisory board.
"Data is the lifeblood of modern businesses, especially in highly regulated industries like healthcare and finance," Singh added. "Abluva's cutting-edge approach to data protection is exactly what these sectors need. I look forward to helping the company expand its impact, ensuring that more organizations can harness the power of their data without compromising security or compliance."
Abluva Inc. is a pioneer in data protection, offering state-of-the-art solutions in data classification, data access protection, and User and Entity Behaviour Analytics (UEBA). By combining advanced technology with deep industry insights, Abluva helps organizations across sectors protect their most valuable asset: data. Learn more at www.abluva.com.
