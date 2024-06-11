Abluva Welcomes Graeme Payne to Its Advisory Board
Abluva appoints cybersecurity expert Graeme Payne to its advisory board, enhancing its mission to revolutionize data security and address emerging challenges.PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abluva, a pioneering research startup dedicated to revolutionizing data security, is pleased to announce the appointment of Graeme Payne to its Advisory Board. With his extensive experience in cybersecurity and risk management, Graeme Payne will bring invaluable insights and guidance to support Abluva's mission of advancing data security solutions.
Graeme Payne is a renowned cybersecurity expert with over 30 years of experience in the field. He has held significant leadership roles, including Senior Vice President at Equifax, where he led the corporate IT systems support and business transformation teams. As a principal at Ernst and Young he led the advisory services practice in security and privacy. His expertise encompasses a broad range of areas, including risk management, cybersecurity governance, and compliance. Graeme is Co-Founder and Senior Partner at TBDCyber.
"We are thrilled to welcome Graeme Payne to our advisory board," said Raj Darji, CEO of Abluva. "His vast experience and deep understanding of the cybersecurity landscape will be instrumental in guiding Abluva as we continue to innovate and deliver cutting-edge data security solutions. Graeme's insights will help us navigate the complexities of the industry and ensure that our solutions meet the highest standards of security and compliance."
Graeme Payne's addition to the advisory board comes at a crucial time for Abluva as the company expands its research and development efforts. His expertise will provide strategic direction and enhance Abluva's capabilities in addressing emerging cybersecurity challenges.
"I am excited to join Abluva's advisory board and contribute to their groundbreaking work in data security," said Graeme Payne. "Abluva's commitment to innovation and their focus on creating robust security solutions align perfectly with my passion for advancing cybersecurity practices. I look forward to collaborating with the team and helping drive the company's vision forward."
Abluva, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is at the forefront of developing advanced data security technologies. The company is known for its cutting-edge research, including intrusion prevention, synthetic data generation, and user behaviour analytics. Abluva in pioneer in data behaviour analytics. With a strong emphasis on protecting sensitive information and enabling secure data-driven insights, Abluva is dedicated to empowering organizations with the tools they need to safeguard their data assets and extract maximum value from them.
