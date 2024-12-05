Presidency on simplified visa process for Nigerian visitors

Statement on simplified VISA process for Nigerian visitors

The Presidency wishes to clarify a misunderstanding that appears to have arisen from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s opening remarks at the SA-Nigeria Bi-National Commission yesterday (03 December 2024) about the simplified visa process for Nigerian nationals.

As part of the work underway to modernise and streamline visa application processes worldwide, South African missions in Nigeria have improved the efficiency and convenience of applying for a visa. This is part of the visa reforms initiated by the South African government to enable economic activities and boost tourism while protecting our national security. The modernisation of the visa application process does not compromise the integrity of the visa system.

Prospective travellers can apply for their visas without submitting their passports along with their applications – at the time of application, they are only required to submit certified copies of the biopage of their passports, and their actual passports should also be availed during the application process for verification and confirmation.

Once a visa has been approved, they are required to submit their passports for the process to be completed and for the visa to be affixed in the passport.

These changes have improved the customer experience while ensuring the security and integrity of the overall visa application process.

Media enquiries: Mr Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to President Ramaphosa on media@presidency.gov.za

