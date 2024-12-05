Global Automated Data Platform Market Set For 22.7% Growth, Reaching $4.51 Billion By 2028

Automated Data Platform Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The automated data platform market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --

What Is the Current Market Landscape and What Is The Market Projection For the Global Automated Data Platform?

The automated data platform market size has seen immense growth in recent years. It leaped from $1.62 billion in 2023 to an expected $1.99 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 22.6%. The expansion during the historic period owes to the need for data democratization, booming data generated by businesses, stricter data governance and compliance regulations, an upswing in security threats and data breaches, and a growing investment in data infrastructure.

How Does the Future Look for the Global Automated Data Platform Market And What Are The Key Market Drivers?

The automated data platform market size is estimated to witness significant growth, estimating to reach $4.51 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 22.7%. The predicted surge during the forecast period is due to the need for cost-effective data management solutions, the urge to maintain high data quality and accuracy, e-commerce growth and online services, a higher focus on personalization and enhancing the customer experience.

What are the Main Trends Impacting the Global Automated Data Platform Market Growth?

Major trends impacting growth include the adoption of predictive modeling techniques, the transition to remote work, the increased use of collaboration tools, adoption of customer data platforms, edge computing, and hybrid and multi-cloud strategies. Furthermore, the market anticipates being driven by increasing concerns over data breaches. A data breach refers to instances where unauthorized individuals access, disclose, or steal sensitive, confidential, or protected information. Data breaches typically occur due to weak security protocols, human error, phishing attacks, or software vulnerabilities that allow unauthorized access to sensitive information. An automated data platform aids in preventing data breaches by continually monitoring and analyzing data access patterns, identifying anomalies, and enforcing security protocols in real time.

Who Are Some Major Players Operating In the Global Automated Data Platform Market?

Key industry players in the automated data platform market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Amazon Web Services AWS Inc., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, SAP SE, Salesforce, Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE, NVIDIA Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Infosys Limited, Adobe Inc., Wipro Limited, Teradata Corporation, Snowflake Inc., Cloudera Inc., Alteryx Inc., Denodo Technologies, Qubole Inc.

What Is this Report’s Market Segment Breakdown?

The automated data platform market is segmented as follows:

1 By Component: Platform, Services

2 By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud

3 By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small And Medium Enterprise SME

4 By End-Use: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Information Technology IT And Telecommunications, Government, Other End-Users

What Are the Regional Market Trends?

In 2023, North America was the largest region in the automated data platform market. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

