Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,207 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,712 in the last 365 days.

AHA podcast: To Mitigate and Prevent — CommonSpirit Health's Transparent Culture and Error Reporting Toolkit

In this “Safety Speaks” conversation, CommonSpirit Health's Beth Miller, system director, patient safety-performance improvement, and Austin Peterson, system director, patient harm prevention, discuss how safety transparency benefits both patients and providers, and how a CommonSpirit Health toolkit can help organizations lead the way in error reporting and patient safety. LISTEN NOW

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA podcast: To Mitigate and Prevent — CommonSpirit Health's Transparent Culture and Error Reporting Toolkit

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more