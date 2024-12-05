AHA podcast: To Mitigate and Prevent — CommonSpirit Health's Transparent Culture and Error Reporting Toolkit

In this “Safety Speaks” conversation, CommonSpirit Health's Beth Miller, system director, patient safety-performance improvement, and Austin Peterson, system director, patient harm prevention, discuss how safety transparency benefits both patients and providers, and how a CommonSpirit Health toolkit can help organizations lead the way in error reporting and patient safety. LISTEN NOW

