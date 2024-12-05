Rony Jabour Receives Excellence in Education Award at the Education 2.0 Conference in Dubai

Rony Jabour proudly holds his Excellence in Education Award on stage at the prestigious Education 2.0 Conference in Dubai, celebrating his impactful contributions to education and safety training worldwide. Rony Jabour delivers an inspiring speech at the Education 2.0 Conference in Dubai, honoring educators and emphasizing the transformative power of education in creating opportunities and saving lives.

Recognized for His Transformative Contributions to Education and Safety Training on a Global Stage

I believe education is more than knowledge—it is the bridge between challenges and opportunities” — Rony Jabour

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned educator and occupational safety leader Rony Jabour was honored with the Excellence in Education Award during the prestigious Education 2.0 Conference, held from December 3–5, 2024, at the InterContinental, Dubai Festival City. This globally recognized event, known for uniting changemakers in the education sector, celebrates innovative approaches and transformative contributions to education.Jabour, who has personally trained more than 50,000 workers over his career, reflected on the profound personal meaning of the award. "As the son of a father who tragically lost his life in a workplace accident, this award holds immense significance for me," he shared. "These 50,000 lives I’ve helped educate and protect represent not just workers, but families, children who didn’t have to endure the loss I did."As the founder of United Safety Net, one of the most renowned Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) schools in the United States, Jabour has dedicated his life to improving workplace safety through education. Under his leadership, United Safety Net has become a beacon of excellence, empowering thousands of workers with life-saving knowledge and practical skills.The conference, themed "Uniting Changemakers To Revolutionize Education," brought together educators, innovators, and global leaders. Jabour stood out as a luminary, reshaping modern education and safety training through his pioneering methods. His acceptance speech moved the audience: "Ladies and gentlemen, it is an incredible honor to stand before you today and receive this award. But this award is not just about me; it belongs to every teacher, every mentor, and every trainer who dedicates their lives to transforming others through education."In a heartfelt acknowledgment, Jabour highlighted his family, students, and especially his colleagues in the field of EHS training, emphasizing their vital role in creating safer workplaces. "This recognition is for my fellow EHS trainers, who tirelessly work to ensure workers return home safely each day," he added.Although based in Boston, Jabour has shared his inspiring story and expertise in safety education worldwide. His dedication to promoting workplace safety and education has made him a sought-after speaker on global stages. Jabour's academic credentials further reinforce his expertise, with two master’s degrees in EHS from the University of Texas and two certifications in EHS from Harvard University."I believe education is more than knowledge—it is the bridge between challenges and opportunities. My mission has always been to inspire, empower, and ensure that the people I train not only learn but thrive," Jabour said, reflecting on the life-saving impact of his work.The Education 2.0 Conference, held in the vibrant setting of Dubai Festival City, celebrates individuals and strategies shaping 21st-century education. As an award recipient, Jabour joins an elite group of global innovators advancing education and safety. "Together, we are shaping a safer, smarter, and more humane world," he concluded.Rony Jabour’s recognition underscores his unwavering dedication to education and safety, inspiring professionals and educators worldwide. His work not only saves lives but also transforms families and communities, proving that education is indeed a bridge to a better, safer future.

