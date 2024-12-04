‘Tis the Season for Drone Safety

Wednesday, December 4, 2024

WASHINGTON – If you are considering a drone as a holiday gift, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants you and your loved ones to understand how to fly it safely.

The FAA is again launching its 12 Days of Drones campaign to educate people about the rules, regulations and best practices of operating a drone.

This December, the agency will share important drone-safety information and resources that will help future pilots – including those flying for fun – stay up to date with the latest rules. The FAA will post all of the campaign’s safety messages on its FAADroneZone X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook accounts throughout the month.

The campaign will run each weekday from December 9 – 24 with each day dedicated to a specific drone safety topic.

Day 1 (12/9): The Recreational UAS Safety Test (TRUST)

Day 2 (12/10): Register and mark your done

Day 3 (12/11): Remote ID

Day 4 (12/12): Become a certificated remote pilot

Day 5 (12/13): Where can I fly

Day 6 (12/16): Airspace authorizations -- LAANC

Day 7 (12/17): “Weather” or not to fly

Day 8 (12/18): Flying at night

Day 9 (12/19): Drones for everyone

Day 10 (12/20): Flying over people

Day 11 (12/23): Drones and careers

Day 12 (12/24): Drones for good

Additional information about safely flying a drone is available on the FAA website.

