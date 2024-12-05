Police Make Arrest In Fatal Shooting Investigation In Cecil County

December 4, 2024

(ELKTON, MD) – Investigators with the Maryland State Police arrested a 23-year-old Delaware man in connection with a fatal shooting on November 2, 2024 that claimed two lives and sent two people to area hospitals in Cecil County.

The accused is identified as Justice Schmeek Pratt, 23, of Bear, Delaware. Pratt is charged with second degree murder, assault, reckless endangerment, and other related firearm charges. He is currently awaiting an initial appearance before a court commission in Cecil County.

Shortly before 1:00pm today, the Maryland State Apprehension Team, with assistance from the Delaware State Police and the First State Fugitive Task Force, arrested Pratt at a residence in the 200 block of Channing Drive in Bear, Delaware. A search warrant was conducted at the residence where police recovered two 9mm pistols along with several rounds of ammunition.

Shortly after 6:00 a.m. on November 2, 2024, Maryland State Troopers from the North East Barrack responded to the unit block of Chestnut Drive in Elkton. Police believe that during the course of a party, an argument ensued between some of the attendees. When the argument moved outside of the home, police believe the suspect, later identified as Pratt, fired shots into the crowd.

When troopers arrived on the scene that morning, one man was found lying on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to Christianna Hospital where he received medical care. His identity is being withheld pending further investigation.

Two other victims were transported to area hospitals from the scene by citizens. One of these two victims was identified a Tamir Rasheek Davis, 26, of New Castle. Davis was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The other victim was treated for her injuries and is not being identified at this time.

Later that morning, a fourth victim was discovered lying on the side of southbound I-95 at the 107.2-mile marker. He was later identified as Darius Anthony Blalock, 26, of Bear, Delaware. Blalock, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit continues to seek information as this investigation continues. Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the North East Barrack at 410-996-7800. Callers may remain anonymous.

Justice Schmeek Pratt

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov