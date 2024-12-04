IDNR announces permit reduction for controlled pheasant hunting program

ILLINOIS, December 4 - Affects number of permits available in the northern part of Illinois





SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is announcing a reduction in permits for controlled pheasant hunting for the 2024 season, which means some sites will have reduced permits available in the northern part of the state.





Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area in Will County

Silver Springs State Fish and Wildlife Area in Kendall County

Iroquois County State Fish and Wildlife Area

Kankakee River State Park in Kankakee County

Johnson-Sauk Trail State Recreation Area in Henry County

Green River State Fish and Wildlife Area in Lee County

Due to a pheasant die-off at the Des Plaines Game Propagation Center, there are no longer enough birds to fulfill the original quotas established for the sites at the beginning of the season. IDNR has reduced the number of permits per site to ensure there are enough birds to release for each permit sold for the controlled pheasant hunts.





The birds have been tested for disease vectors, and treatment is underway. The disease found in the birds has no effect on humans or dogs.









Special note: Non-toxic shotshells are required when hunting at Des Plaines, Johnson Sauk Trail, Silver Springs, and Green River. Hunters are reminded when hunting at any of these sites that only non-toxic shotshells may be in their possession.



