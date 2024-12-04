U.S. Chamber of Commerce Hosts Congressional Brazil Caucus Briefing, Deepening U.S.-Brazil Business Relationship

Washington, D.C. — Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce hosted a Business Briefing featuring the Co-Chairs of the Congressional Brazil Caucus Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX-5) and Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA-37), along with Brazil’s Ambassador to the United States Maria Luiza Viotti. The event provided a unique opportunity for the Caucus Co-Chairs and Ambassador Viotti to hear directly from U.S. and Brazilian business leaders about their trade and investment priorities, fostering a robust discussion on the bilateral relationship ahead of the upcoming government transition.

Congressman Gooden said, “The U.S.-Brazil relationship is a cornerstone of our economic and strategic partnership in the Western Hemisphere. Brazil is not only a critical ally but also a vital trade partner. As co-chair of the Brazil Caucus, I look forward to engaging with the Brazil Council and its member companies to discuss our shared priorities and the vital role Congress plays in shaping the future of this important bilateral relationship.

"The U.S. and Brazil's deep economic ties create opportunity both here at home and in Brazil and are a key pillar of our 200-year diplomatic relationship," said Congresswoman Kamlager-Dove. "As co-chair of the Congressional Brazil Caucus, it was important to convene American and Brazilian business leaders to discuss avenues to advance mutually beneficial trade policies and foster greater U.S. economic cooperation with South America's largest economy."

“The U.S. Chamber has always regarded the geopolitical, economic, and environmental significance of Brazil to the U.S. as self-evident,” said Neil Herrington, U.S. Chamber Sr. Vice President for the Americas, who moderated the discussion. “The Chamber remains dedicated to fostering commercial cooperation and dialogue between our two countries—with today’s briefing and discussion being but one example—to drive shared prosperity and progress in two-way trade and investment and critical sectors such as agriculture, energy, health, and the digital economy. As we observe the bicentenary of U.S.-Brazil bilateral relations, the Brazil-U.S. Business Council looks forward to ensuring business is at the forefront of a flourishing new chapter of diplomatic and economic ties.”