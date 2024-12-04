Submit Release
U.S. Chamber Statement on UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce released the following statement on the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson:

“The horrific murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson comes as a shock to all Americans. As we process this senseless violence and learn more about the circumstances of this act, we mourn the loss of Brian and extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones. Our prayers are also with Brian’s employees. We stand ready to help them in any way as they deal with the aftermath of this tragedy.”

