Ensuring Modern, Fair and Balanced Employment Laws that Support Economic Growth

CANADA, December 5 - Released on December 4, 2024

Today the Government of Saskatchewan introduced amendments to The Saskatchewan Employment Act that will reduce administrative burden for employers while providing support for employees.

"To meet the needs of a growing Saskatchewan, we need to ensure that our labour laws are meeting the needs of Saskatchewan people," Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Jim Reiter said. "The feedback we received from employers, unions, individuals and others has helped inform the amendments that will create flexibility for employers while still supporting employees."

The amendments introduced include:

Allowing employers to use a calendar day rather than 24 consecutive hours for the purposes of work schedules and overtime provisions;

Prohibiting employers from withholding tips from their employees;

Increasing the threshold when employers are required to notify employees, the minister and the union of a group termination from 10 employees to 25 employees;

Limiting when employers can request sick notes;

Providing the director of employment standards with the authority to order reinstatement or compensation for lost wages in cases of discriminatory action by an employer; and

extending leave provisions related to sick leave, maternity leave, interpersonal violence leave and bereavement leave.

