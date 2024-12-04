Governor Abbott Launches Small Business Freedom Council

TEXAS, December 4 - December 4, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott today announced the launch of his Small Business Freedom Council to review government efficiency for Texas businesses and sent a letter to Texas state agency heads directing them to provide recommendations to cut unnecessary government regulations.



"One of my priorities as Governor is to empower small business owners and entrepreneurs by providing the best environment for small business growth,” reads the letter. “To make it even easier for small businesses to operate in Texas, I am instructing the Office of Small Business Assistance in my Economic Development and Tourism Office to recommend the elimination of rules, fees, and regulations that create barriers to the success of our small businesses and entrepreneurs. Your input in this process is invaluable. I ask that you identify any rules, permits, fees, or regulations in your agency that may hamper small business formation, operation, and growth. I created a Governor’s Small Business Freedom Council, chaired by Glenn Hamer, CEO of the Texas Association of Business, and Jeff Burdett, Texas State Director of the National Federation of Independent Business, to review these recommendations and report back to my office. Together, we will ensure that Texas remains the best place to live, work, and start a business."



Texas state agencies' recommendations are due to the Governor’s Office by January 13, 2025. The Governor’s Small Business Freedom Council will review and provide a report for further action.



Read the Governor's letter to Texas state agencies here.