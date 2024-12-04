Governor Abbott Appoints Patel To Correctional Managed Health Care Committee
TEXAS, December 4 - December 4, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment
AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Divyansu Patel, M.D. to the Correctional Managed Health Care Committee for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025. The Committee coordinates the development of statewide policies for the delivery of health care within the criminal justice system.
Divyansu Patel, M.D. of Austin is the vice president of behavior health at TeleMed2U, principal investigator at Biobehavioral Research of Austin, and a psychiatrist at Specialty Clinic of Austin. He is a member of the Texas Society of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Texas Medical Association, Travis County Medical Association, and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. Patel received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Decision Information Science from the University of Florida and a Doctor of Medicine from the Saba University School of Medicine.
