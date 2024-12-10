Las Vegas Dental Group Utilizes Advanced CBCT Technology for Enhanced Dental Care

Las Vegas Dental Group CBCT-–-3D-Xray-Las-Vegas-Dental-Group Nicholas Maffeo, DMD

Las Vegas Dental Group enhances patient care with advanced CBCT technology, providing detailed 3D imaging for accurate diagnoses and personalized treatments

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Las Vegas Dental Group has integrated Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) technology into its diagnostic capabilities, enhancing its approach to treatment planning and patient care. The CBCT machine represents a significant investment in modern dental technology, designed to offer a higher level of precision for a range of dental procedures.Enhanced Imaging for Comprehensive Dental CareCone Beam CT (CBCT) is an advanced type of X-ray that uses a cone-shaped beam to produce detailed, three-dimensional images of teeth, jawbones, and surrounding structures. Unlike traditional two-dimensional X-rays, CBCT technology captures cross-sectional images that allow for a more comprehensive assessment of the target area, aiding in the diagnosis and planning of complex dental treatments.At Las Vegas Dental Group, CBCT is used for various advanced procedures, including the placement of dental implants , performing complex root canals, and locating the source of pain or infection. By providing detailed images of teeth, nerve pathways, and bone structure, CBCT enables the dental team to make more informed decisions regarding patient care. This precision allows for a more personalized approach to dentistry and improved patient outcomes.Dr. Maffeo of Las Vegas Dental Group explains, "CBCT technology allows us to diagnose and plan treatments more effectively, ensuring that our patients receive the most appropriate care for their individual dental needs. The level of detail it provides is a game changer, especially for treatments like implants and root canal therapy."The Benefits and Capabilities of CBCT TechnologyThe introduction of CBCT technology allows Las Vegas Dental Group to provide enhanced diagnostic accuracy, particularly for treatments that require a thorough understanding of the underlying bone structure and surrounding anatomy. This technology is particularly beneficial for dental implants, complex extractions, and diagnosing jaw disorders.While CBCT provides significant benefits, it is important to note that it does expose patients to a low level of radiation. However, the radiation dose is generally much lower than that of traditional medical CT scans. The investment in this advanced technology reflects the commitment of Las Vegas Dental Group to offering state-of-the-art care to its patients.About Las Vegas Dental GroupLas Vegas Dental Group is located at 2701 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV, and provides a full range of dental services, including general, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry. The addition of CBCT technology supports the practice’s mission to deliver high-quality care by integrating advanced diagnostics into everyday practice.Further InformationFor more information about CBCT technology and the range of services available at Las Vegas Dental Group, please visit the Cone Beam CT Technology Page or contact the clinic at (702) 870-5165 to schedule an appointment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.