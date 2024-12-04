invenioLSI Expands Leadership with Mark Palma as EVP Global S/4HANA Transformation

READING, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- invenioLSI, a leading global provider of consulting services and IT solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Mark Palma as the EVP Global S/4HANA Transformation.

Mark is a known solution architect and has been at the forefront of SAP S/4HANA implementations, including the very first one in the public sector. He took on many key SAP S/4 projects at IBM, spent a significant portion of his career at Hitachi Consulting, and served as the Managing Director and Practice Lead for S/4HANA at EPI-USE, where he built and led national service lines.

As a proactive communicator, Mark actively engages with clients to build trust-based relationships. He is skilled in several industry solutions and is also very versatile, with a background in Digital Transformation, S/4HANA, SuccessFactors, Financial Modernization, and Design Thinking.

"We are absolutely delighted to have Mark join the team. His experience shows that he is goal-oriented, sees opportunities where others cannot, and thrives on challenges. We firmly believe Mark will continue to take on our vision to consistently deliver the best outcomes."

— Nader Tirandazi, CEO invenioLSI

invenioLSI is excited to announce that we will once again be featured in the upcoming Avasant report on SAP S/4HANA, which recognizes top performers in the SAP ecosystem. With Mark Palma leading the charge as EVP Global S/4HANA Transformation, we believe this strategic hire will elevate our performance and presence in the SAP landscape even further. His wealth of experience, combined with our existing capabilities, positions us to deliver even more impactful solutions to our clients and continue driving excellence.

Mark’s leadership aligns perfectly with our vision of advancing the S/4HANA transformation journey, and we look forward to his contributions taking our company to the next level in this area.

About invenioLSI

invenioLSI is a global leader in technology consulting, specializing in delivering innovative solutions powered by SAP. Serving public sector organizations, educational institutions, and commercial enterprises, invenioLSI is committed to helping clients achieve sustainable success through technology-driven transformations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.