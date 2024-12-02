invenioLSI Repeats Success with Placement in the UK Government’s G-Cloud 14 Framework

READING, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are proud to share that invenioLSI has once again been awarded approved supplier status on the G-Cloud 14 Framework through the Crown Commercial Service, validating our reputation for reliability and excellence.

Recognized as the world’s leading independent SAP consultancy and implementation partner, invenioLSI serves public sector and media entertainment organizations globally. Public sector bodies and organizations can now access invenioLSI’s expertise in cloud-based support services through this specialist procurement framework, which is part of the Crown Commercial Service (CCS). With invenioLSI’s skills and experience, public sector buyers can easily set up and maintain their cloud services. All services will fully comply with the UK Government’s Technology Code of Practice, reducing the need for buyers to search for reliable suppliers.

Services offered by invenioLSI on the framework:

Cloud Software Services

- Council Revenue Prediction Package

- Citizen Sentiment Analytics Package

- Council Tax Risk/Fraud Package

- Troubled Families (Social Vulnerability) Package

Cloud Support Services

- SAP Cloud Migration Assessment

- SAP Cloud Security

- SAP Cloud Monitoring

- Enterprise Integration Services

- SAP Tax & Revenue Management Services

- SAP BASIS on Cloud

- SAP Cloud Migration Services

“Having earned a place in the G-Cloud 14 framework speaks to the trust we’ve built within the public sector,” said CEO, Nader Tirandazi. “It’s a real privilege to provide organizations with the services and support they need to get the best from their cloud investments, as we continue our mission centered on delivering the best value at every level.”

About the Crown Commercial Service (CCS):

The CCS is the biggest public sector procurement organization in the UK, helping buyers across the public and third sectors access commercial deals and agreements, which includes frameworks, catalogs, portals, and aggregation.

About invenioLSI:

invenioLSI is a leading provider of enterprise software solutions committed to empowering organizations to maximize the potential of cutting-edge ERP software solutions for enhanced business growth and efficiency. invenioLSI's dedicated experts and their steadfast customer-centric approach have cemented a reputation for delivering exceptional value and services to its clients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.