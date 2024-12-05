Future Energy Exports CRC Enters into Agreement with GenH2 Corp to Demonstrate High-Efficiency Liquefaction

GenH2 Eric May, CEO of the FEnEx CRC, and Greg Gosnell, Ceo of GenH2

Collaboration between World Class Institution for Clean Energy R&D and Global Hydrogen Infrastructure Leader

Our intention is to use the liquefier we build with GenH2 to validate the process simulations and thermodynamic models we have developed.” — Eric May, CEO of the FEnEx CRC

TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Future Energy Exports Cooperative Research Center ( FEnEx CRC ) and GenH2 Corp announced today that they have entered into an agreement to engineer and demonstrate a high-efficiency hydrogen liquefier with a production capacity up to 100 kg/day that will support both organizations’ ongoing efforts to lower the cost of hydrogen production, storage and export. The collaboration will focus on critical research using mixed refrigerants for hydrogen liquefaction.Hydrogen is a clean energy source that does not generate greenhouse gases when used as fuel for power generation, such as fuel cell vehicles. Industry analysts and governments both anticipate its broad adoption in transportation as well as other applications.Eric May, CEO of the FEnEx CRC, said, “Our intention is to use the liquefier we build with GenH2 to validate the process simulations and thermodynamic models we have developed; then we will be in a better position to design improved, high efficiency mixed refrigerant cycles to operate at much larger scales than the one used to validate it. The hydrogen liquefier will be located at our Kwinana Energy Transformation Hub (KETH) in Western Australia, with funding support from the Cooperative Research Centres (CRC) Program, the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), and the Western Australian Government’s Investment Attraction Fund.”Greg Gosnell, CEO of GenH2, commented, “We are very proud to participate in this important initiative to advance research focused on improving efficiencies in hydrogen liquefaction. It is indeed an honor to provide our world-class hydrogen liquefier to this innovative research organization to support an important project with the potential to advance the global industry.”The hydrogen liquefier will be driven by GenH2’s proprietary reverse Brayton cycle refrigerator for industry-leading liquefaction efficiency. The FEnEx CRC team will collaborate with GenH2 engineers to design and implement the modifications needed to test the application of mixed refrigerants in hydrogen liquefaction to further improve process efficiency.About FEnEx CRCFEnEx CRC is an Australian not-for-profit organization established to future-proof energy exports through industrial-scale research and innovation. Established in 2020, FEnEx CRC brings together industry participants, governments, innovative research universities and international affiliates to collaborate on projects that address the key challenges now facing Australia’s energy exports.FEnEx CRC research is supported by a grant from the Commonwealth Department of Industry, Science and Resources through the CRC program. The CRC’s flagship project – the Kwinana Energy Transformation Hub – is also supported by a grant from the Government of Western Australia through its Investment Attraction Fund. KETH will deliver a multi-user, open-access technology testbed that provides a low-risk live environment for demonstrating new technologies and processes as well as training facilities for the hydrogen, decarbonization, and energy transition sectors. For more information on FEnEx CRC, please visit https://www.fenex.org.au About GenH2GenH2 is a technology leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure systems for advanced clean energy. GenH2 solutions allow for safe liquefaction, refrigerated storage, and zero-loss transfer of liquid hydrogen. The company focus is on standardized cryogenic equipment to speed infrastructure buildout and make hydrogen accessible for everyday use around the globe. The Titusville, Florida-headquartered technology team includes former NASA researchers and engineers who possess decades of experience in developing hydrogen solutions for energy storage and transportation.GenH2 has a product portfolio of standardized cryogenic systems for specific use-cases, including hydrogen liquefiers from lab to industrial scale, and refrigerated storage systems for zero-loss storage and transfer.By promoting the market adoption of hydrogen energy while helping to eliminate CO2 emissions in pursuit of sustainable development goals (SDGs), GenH2 plans to contribute to a future characterized by enriched, prosperous lifestyles and a healthy global environment. For more information, please visit www.GenH2.com Contact:For FEnEx CRC Jill Stajduharjill.stajduhar@fenex.org.au

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.