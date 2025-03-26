Two GenH2 Employees Recognized on Cryogenic Society of America’s 'Women in Cryogenics and Superconductivity' List

GenH2 Susan Magi Jennifer Hennis

Product Specialist Jennifer Hennis and EVP of Marketing Susan Magi are Featured

We’re incredibly proud to have such talented women at GenH2 who exemplify dedication, innovation, and a passion for advancing hydrogen technologies.” — Greg Gosnell, CEO of GenH2

TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenH2 , a leader in hydrogen infrastructure solutions, is proud to announce that two valued team members – Product Specialist Jennifer Hennis and Executive Vice President of Marketing Susan Magi – have been named to the Cryogenic Society of America’s (CSA) prestigious annual list of Women in Cryogenics and Superconductivity. The list honors just eight outstanding women in the field featured in the April 2025 issue of Cold Facts, CSA’s official publication.“We’re incredibly proud to have such talented women at GenH2 who exemplify dedication, innovation, and a passion for advancing hydrogen technologies,” said Greg Gosnell, CEO of GenH2. “Sue brings a wealth of leadership experience to the company, while Jenn is an unsung hero with an amazing ‘can-do’ attitude that helps us all succeed. We are pleased that both have this rare but deserved moment in the spotlight.”The CSA brings together professionals across academia, government, and industry—from engineers and physicists to business leaders and national lab researchers—who work in the cryogenics and superconductivity space. Its annual recognition celebrates the vital contributions of women advancing these fields worldwide. “Spotlighting the incredible work of women in our industry is a worthwhile and necessary endeavor,” CSA Executive Director Megan Galeher wrote in her Cold Facts column. She continues: “Their contributions are shaping the future of the field, driving innovation, and inspiring the next generation of cryogenic professionals.”Hennis brings passion and dedication to the GenH2 team’s efforts to bring liquid hydrogen technology to the transportation and energy storage sectors. She has achieved several training milestones, including the prestigious World of Cold: Cryogenics Training for Science and Industry, an industry-recognized training spearheaded by James Fesmire, GenH2’s Chief Architect and a NASA Hall of Fame engineer. Hennis has also received a Certified Production Technician Certificate, issued following her completion of a Maintenance Awareness Certificate, Process & Production Certificate, Quality Practices & Measurement Certificate, and Safety Certificate. She is a passionate advocate for building inclusive pathways into cryogenics, stating: “I believe in fostering awareness and recruitment. By offering a wide range of opportunities across specialties, we can inspire more women to enter and thrive in this exciting and essential field.”Magi, meanwhile, as Executive Vice President of Marketing, heads GenH2’s marketing and communications strategy, devoting her time to demystifying hydrogen’s capabilities and educating key stakeholders. As a founding member of the team that launched revolutionary liquid hydrogen infrastructure technology based on NASA research, Magi aims to amplify awareness, not just among scientists and engineers but also in the business and education sectors. She recently partnered with the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to help educate the public about the advantages of hydrogen during World Space Week and commonly leverages clean energy events to teach about the safety and business benefits of liquid hydrogen. “We need more women involved in the messaging side of cryogenics,” added Magi. “These brilliant scientists need a voice in the public sphere. As GenH2 Chief Architect James Fesmire always says, ‘Cryo is so cool, it’s hot!’”Both Hennis and Magi work at GenH2’s state-of-the-art 60,000-square-foot global headquarters on the Space Coast in Titusville, Florida. The proximity to NASA and the deep agency ties of GenH2’s founding team power the company’s mission to lead in hydrogen liquefaction, storage, and transfer—pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the cryogenic field.To read the Cold Facts interviews with Jennifer Hennis and Susan Magi click here. To access free issues of Cold Facts, click here.About GenH2GenH2 is a technology leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure systems for advanced clean energy. GenH2 solutions allow for safe hydrogen liquefaction, zero-loss storage, and transfer. The company focuses on mass-producing equipment to speed infrastructure buildout and make hydrogen accessible for everyday use around the globe. The technology team includes former NASA researchers and developers with decades of experience researching, engineering, and building hydrogen solutions. Learn more about GenH2 at www.GenH2.com

