Taylor-Wharton and GenH2 Partner to Deliver Zero-Loss Liquid Hydrogen Storage Systems

TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taylor-Wharton, a subsidiary of Air Water America Inc. , a global leader in cryogenic equipment, has partnered with GenH2 , a pioneer in liquid hydrogen technology, to introduce an innovative zero-loss hydrogen storage solution that will redefine the way liquid hydrogen is stored, transferred and dispensed.Under this partnership, Taylor-Wharton will incorporate GenH2’s ground-breaking Controlled Storage technology into its industry-leading Liquid Hydrogen (LH2) bulk storage tanks. Unlike conventional systems that suffer from hydrogen losses due to boil-off during transfill, storage, and dispensing operations, this game-changing advancement prevents losses before they occur, paving the way for hydrogen as a truly viable alternative to fossil fuels.This breakthrough arises at a critical juncture when the global demand for clean and sustainable energy solutions is more urgent than ever. Hydrogen as a fuel source is set for significant growth but has not been able to achieve widespread adoption due largely to the issue of hydrogen loss from boil-off. Until now, typical refueling operations have experienced substantial losses, often ranging from 20%-40%. GenH2’s Controlled Storage, born out of the NASA space program, utilizes cryogenic refrigeration and heat removal to eliminate those losses, raising the bar for hydrogen refueling.Combined with Taylor Wharton’s state-of-the-art vacuum-insulated bulk storage solutions, the Controlled Storage system offers unmatched performance and is a “must-have” for fueling station operators.“We are excited to introduce a solution that addresses one of the most pressing challenges in the hydrogen industry,” said Eric Rottier, Chairman & CEO of Taylor-Wharton. “Our joint solution will revolutionize liquid hydrogen storage and will provide our customers with the most cutting-edge equipment for hydrogen storage and fueling.”“We are thrilled to partner with Taylor-Wharton, and we share their commitment to innovation and market leadership,” said Greg Gosnell, CEO of GenH2. “Hydrogen has immense potential, but you can’t lose 20%-40% of your product and expect to be cost competitive. We expect our refrigerated liquid hydrogen storage technology to become the new standard for renewable energy systems and advance clean energy on a global scale.”About Air Water America Inc.Air Water America Inc. is a subsidiary of Air Water Inc., a leading global industrial gas and equipment company based in Osaka, Japan, which was established in 1929. Air Water’s operations are based on industrial gas and related applications, and also has expanded its business to a great variety of fields, including chemicals, medical treatment, energy, agriculture, food products and more. In order to achieve further growth, Air Water has been focusing on developing its business globally. For more information, please visit www.awi.co.jp/english/ About Taylor-WhartonTaylor-Wharton traces its roots to 1742 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Air Water America, Inc. The extensive Taylor-Wharton product range includes cryogenic bulk tanks, micro-bulk tanks, transportable liquid cylinders, LNG (liquefied natural gas) storage and application systems, cryogenic beverage carbonation vessels, trailers, ISO containers, railcars, hydrogen fuel stations, mobile hydrogen rechargers, vacuum insulated pipe, vaporizers, and freezers and dewars for cryopreservation. Visit Taylor-Wharton at www.twcryo.com About GenH2GenH2 is a liquid hydrogen technology provider that offers unique liquefaction equipment along with Zero-Loss storage and transfer solutions for advanced clean energy. The company focuses on producing equipment to speed infrastructure buildout and increase hydrogen availability for everyday use. The GenH2 technology team includes former NASA researchers and developers with decades of experience engineering and building hydrogen solutions. Learn more about GenH2 at www.genh2hydrogen.com © All Rights Reserved 2025 GenH2Media Contacts:Taylor-Wharton | Air Water AmericaJeff Holyoak – media@twcryo.comGenH2Melissa Perlman – Melissa@blueivy.co

