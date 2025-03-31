GenH2 Joins Hydrogen Fuel Cell Partnership (H2FCP)

GenH2 H2FCP

Liquid Hydrogen Leader Becomes Member of Industry-Government Alliance for Hydrogen-Powered Transportation

We are proud to join H2FCP and collaborate with other leaders in the hydrogen space.” — Greg Gosnell, CEO of GenH2

TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- -- GenH2 , a leader in hydrogen infrastructure solutions, announced today its acceptance into the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Partnership (H2FCP), an influential collaboration between industry and government established in 1999. H2FCP brings together auto manufacturers, energy companies, fuel cell developers, and public agencies to accelerate the commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).Renowned for its leadership in liquid hydrogen and cryogenic engineering, GenH2 leverages decades of expertise in liquefaction, storage, and transfer technologies. The company has built on the foundation of proven NASA innovations to develop solutions that support the widespread adoption of hydrogen as a clean energy source.The H2FCP is a nonprofit collaboration dedicated to advancing hydrogen-powered transportation across passenger vehicles, buses, trucks, and other applications. As a new member, GenH2 will contribute to collective efforts to overcome market challenges, share insights, and participate in joint projects that promote the growth of hydrogen mobility.“We are proud to join H2FCP and collaborate with other leaders in the hydrogen space,” said Greg Gosnell, CEO of GenH2. “Together, we aim to expand access to liquid hydrogen and promote sustainable solutions that reduce total cost of ownership and encourage adoption of hydrogen fuel cells.”GenH2’s proprietary infrastructure technology delivers the only zero-loss hydrogen storage and liquefaction systems on the market. Its flagship solutions include:• Controlled Storage: GenH2’s Controlled Storage system eliminates hydrogen loss during tanker transfer, storage, and dispensing—whereas traditional systems can lose 20–50% of the hydrogen per transfer. Active cryogenic refrigeration maintains a stable fluid state, significantly reducing cost, improving system efficiency, and accelerating market adoption.• Liquefaction System: GenH2’s liquefaction technology operates via a closed-loop, helium-cooled system that eliminates the need for LN2 pre-cooling. This innovation reduces both operational costs and supply chain dependencies, creating a more scalable and reliable hydrogen infrastructure.With its membership in H2FCP, GenH2 reinforces its commitment to shaping a clean energy future and helping pave the way for hydrogen-powered transportation worldwide.About GenH2GenH2 is a technology leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure systems for advanced clean energy. GenH2 solutions allow for safe hydrogen liquefaction, zero-loss storage, and transfer. The company focuses on mass-producing equipment to speed infrastructure buildout and make hydrogen accessible for everyday use around the globe. The technology team includes former NASA researchers and developers with decades of experience researching, engineering, and building hydrogen solutions. Learn more about GenH2 at www.GenH2.com About the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Partnership (H2FCP)Founded in 1999 as the California Fuel Cell Partnership, the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Partnership is an industry/government collaboration aimed at expanding the market for fuel cell electric vehicles powered by hydrogen to help create a cleaner, more energy-diverse future with no-compromise zero-emission vehicles. Staff from member organizations participate on standing committees and project teams that help ensure that vehicles, stations, regulations, and people are in step with each other as the market grows. H2FCP’s success is directly linked to the commitment and involvement of our member organizations. Learn more at https://h2fcp.org

