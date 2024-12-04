Price Improvement on Luxury Estate in Northern Colorado

6502 Kiva Ridge DR Berthoud, CO 80513 Birdseye view of the living room at 6502 Kiva Ridge Sunset

A Price Improvement on the Luxury Modern Barndominium

BERTHOUD, CO, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A rare and exceptional opportunity has arisen in the heart of Northern Colorado. This majestic 7,772 square foot luxury estate, situated atop 35 acres, offers breathtaking 360-degree views of the Front Range. The property, known for its architectural detail and industrial design, is now available for purchase.This turn-key home is fully furnished and ready to be enjoyed by its new owner. As you enter the property through a wide foyer, you'll be struck by the geometric wood wall and exposed structural steel beams that give way to the great room's soaring 29-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. The powder bath features a honed granite pedestal sink and large laundry room with an artisan vanity and ample storage.The true showstopper is the one-of-a-kind kitchen, boasting a 13-foot live edge Parota exotic wood bar slab imported from Costa Rica, and an expansive steel beam island with boxcar wood top and concrete counters. Paneled high-end appliances from Miele & Dacor complete this chef's kitchen.Perfect for entertaining, the dining room wrapped in antique mirror accents opens to a 3,424-square-foot garage recreation area with a basketball court, fitness area, 29-foot rope climb, and three oversized glass garage doors perfect for car collectors and recreational vehicle enthusiasts.Upstairs, a serene office overlooks the great room while also adding perfect separation between another secondary bedroom with an ensuite bathroom and the primary suite. Retreat to the primary suite and indulge in the opulence of a wellness spa with a large dressing area, steam shower, soaking tub, heated floors, and infrared yoga sauna.This modern tech haven features an enterprise-grade 10Gbps capable network with fiber & Cat6A, color-tunable lighting, and AI camera system. The property is located just minutes from downtown Berthoud, 20 minutes to Whole Foods, 40 minutes to Boulder, and less than an hour to DIA.An additional 35 acres are available for a separate purchase, offering endless possibilities for expansion or development.

