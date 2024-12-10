Aurora Lights the Way: Revolutionizing Permits with OpenGov

AURORA, OH, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Aurora, OH, is shining a spotlight on innovation by adopting OpenGov to transform its permitting and licensing processes. Frustrated by outdated, manual systems, poor customer support and reporting capabilities, no public portal or field capabilities, and a lack of automation, the City took decisive action to modernize its operations and better serve its residents.Aurora faced mounting challenges: manual reporting, siloed departmental workflows, and a lack of online options for applicants. Residents often voiced concerns about the time-consuming process of submitting permits in person at a remote City Hall. Hearing their concerns, City leadership prioritized a modern solution with excellent customer service, accurate reporting, configurable workflows, and increased efficiency and collaboration between departments. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing emerged as the ideal solution, offering a seamless platform to centralize processes, improve reporting accuracy, and enable staff to have mobile capabilities.With OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Aurora is paving the way for a more connected and efficient future. Residents and businesses will benefit from an intuitive online portal to apply, pay, and track permits, saving time and reducing hassle. Meanwhile, City staff will harness automated workflows and mobile tools to enhance fieldwork and interdepartmental collaboration. This bold move positions Aurora as a trailblazer in modern municipal services, setting a high standard for innovation and accessibility.The City joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com

