Planet Home Lending Opens Office in St. Paul, Minnesota

MERIDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planet Home Lending , a leading national mortgage lender, servicer, and asset manager, has opened an office in St. Paul, Minnesota, led by Branch Manager Chris Jensen (NMLS ID# 294564) and his team including Mortgage Loan Officers Cammie Flynn (NMLS ID# 756897) and Dan Post (NMLS ID# 1190344). The team is licensed in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Florida.Jensen, a lifetime resident of St. Paul, has 21 years of experience in lending. He and his team have used their expertise to help borrowers ranging from first-time homebuyers to repeat buyers using conventional, VA, FHA, and construction loans – an area of growth in the community, Jensen added. The team’s experience in the area has helped them understand how economic changes affect families’ housing needs.“We are entrenched in the community, and we are thrilled to join the Planet family and continue providing the highest level of service as well as access to a variety of loan products,” Jensen said. “Helping our neighbors is a privilege, and Planet is committed to doing that.”Planet's other offerings, such as One-Time Close (OTC) new home construction loans, the buy-before-you-sell Purchase EDGE program, and financing for affordable manufactured homes, give Jensen and his team the opportunity to help more borrowers achieve homeownership and increase market share.“Chris and his passionate team are an asset and will help Planet build its Midwest presence,” said John Bosley, Planet Home Lending President, Mortgage Lending. “Their focus on helping families secure their dream homes is exactly what borrowers need, and we are excited to have that level of excellence.”Jensen and his team offer diverse loan options to support borrowers in the region, including a refinance program with zero lender fees and a complimentary first appraisal for up to one year. This allows borrowers to buy now and refinance later if rates decrease. Planet’s buydown options let borrowers reduce their effective interest rate by 2% in the first year and 1% in the second year.The St. Paul office has access to multiple programs to help everyone from first-time homebuyers to individuals needing down payment assistance through Planet’s stand-alone programs. They also offer access to the Minnesota Housing Impact Fund, which provides financial support to increase the supply of affordable, owner-occupied housing in Minnesota through land acquisition, housing construction, rehabilitation and building conversion, and the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency that provides resources for first-time homebuyers, down payment assistance, and financing options for home construction and rehabilitation.About Planet Financial Group , LLCPlanet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing, and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, Planet Financial Group provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. Planet Financial Group is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group , LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.About Planet Home Lending, LLCPlanet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, (NMLS #17022) is an originator, correspondent lender, rated servicer and sub-servicer of agency and non-agency residential and commercial mortgages. As an Equal Housing Lender, Planet Home Lending improves the lives of borrowers by delivering a streamlined lending experience to help individuals and families thrive throughout their journey home. For more information about Planet Home Lending, please visit https://phlcorrespondent.com or https://planethomelending.com.

