Planet Expands Pacific Northwest Presence with Branch Managers Scott Unger, Dan O’Neill

Scott Unger Dan O'Neill

MERIDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planet Home Lending , a national mortgage lender and servicer, continues its strategic expansion in the Pacific Northwest with the addition of Branch Managers Dan O’Neill (NMLS #1553401) and Scott Unger (NMLS #442392) who are licensed in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.Based in Washington’s Tri-Cities region (Pasco, Kennewick and Richland), O’Neill and Unger bring a combined 40+ years of mortgage experience and a shared commitment to borrower education, relationship-building and community engagement.“Dan and Scott are not only outstanding producers, they’re exceptional leaders and trusted advisors in their community,” said Matt Kingsborough, Regional Sales Leader at Planet Home Lending. “They’ve built their reputations on integrity, communication and service. Their ability to grow teams while delivering an exceptional client experience makes them an ideal fit as we expand our footprint in the Northwest.”O’Neill, who has spent nearly a decade in the mortgage industry, specializes in first-time homebuyers, relocation clients and move-up buyers throughout the Pacific Northwest. He is known for making the mortgage process approachable and even enjoyable.“I was drawn to Planet because of its growth mindset and the opportunity to bring a dynamic, national brand to our market,” said O’Neill. “Planet provides the tools, product depth and operational efficiency that allow us to focus on what matters most to us: educating clients and helping them confidently achieve homeownership.”Unger, a U.S. Navy veteran with more than 33 years in the mortgage industry, has deep roots in the Tri-Cities community. He is particularly passionate about serving fellow veterans, first-time buyers and multigenerational families, many of whom he has worked with more than once over the course of their homeownership journeys.“There’s nothing more rewarding than helping a client buy their first home and later assisting their children,” said Unger. “Planet’s product offerings give us more ways to serve families at every stage of life.”With their move to Planet, O’Neill and Unger now have access to an expanded suite of loans designed to meet the diverse needs of Pacific Northwest buyers, including:VA loans, a top priority for Unger, who is dedicated to serving veterans and active-duty service membersUSDA home loans for borrowers in rural communitiesManufactured housing financing, a growing segment in the Tri-Cities regionDown payment and closing cost assistancePlanet’s innovative Buy Now. Sell Later. program, helping move-up buyers purchase their next home before selling their current oneCompetitive conventional, government and non-agency solutions, including investor-focused products“Dan and Scott understand their market deeply, and with our platform behind them, they’re positioned to deliver creative, responsible solutions that truly make a difference,” said Matt Payan, SVP, National Production, Distributed Retail at Planet Home Lending. “Planet’s breadth of products, from VA and USDA to manufactured housing and down payment assistance, allows our branches to serve borrowers who might otherwise feel they don’t have options.”About Planet Financial Group , LLCPlanet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, Planet Financial Group provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. Planet Financial Group is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC.About Planet Home Lending, LLCPlanet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Conn. (NMLS #17022) is a national mortgage lender and servicer delivering exceptional customer experiences to homeowners and homebuyers. Planet Home Lending, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit https://planethomelending.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.