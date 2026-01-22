Planet Welcomes Mortgage Industry Veteran Scott Henley to its Correspondent Team

Scott Henley

MERIDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planet Financial Group , LLC, a leading national financial services company with integrated capabilities across origination, servicing, sub-servicing and asset management, has added Scott Henley as a Correspondent Regional Sales Manager. His focus is on strengthening existing relationships, expanding Planet’s footprint with new correspondent partners, and ensuring clients are fully aware of the tools and delivery options available to them.Henley brings more than 30 years of experience across correspondent, retail, and capital markets roles, giving him a well-rounded perspective on the challenges and priorities facing today’s mortgage lenders. In his new role, he will support correspondent partners across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, New Mexico, and Colorado, helping them navigate changing market conditions and identify delivery strategies that align with their business goals.“Scott brings a rare combination of relationship depth, leadership experience, and firsthand knowledge of what lenders need to succeed,” said Jason Mac Gloan, SVP of Correspondent Sales at Planet Home Lending . “His ability to connect with clients, anticipate challenges, and add value makes him a strong asset to our correspondent partners and our team.”Throughout his career, Henley has built a reputation for forging strong, long-term partnerships by working collaboratively with stakeholders at every level of an organization. His background includes senior leadership roles at Gateway Mortgage and Bank of America where he oversaw correspondent operations in highly structured environments that sharpened his focus on execution, scalability and risk management.“At different points in my career, I’ve sat on all sides of the table, from retail leadership to correspondent sales,” Henley said. “That experience allows me to understand the pressures my clients are under and to bring practical, informed solutions to the conversation. Planet’s platform, people and long-term vision made joining the team an easy decision.”Henley now leverages Planet’s competitive pricing, broad product offerings, and flexible delivery options to help correspondent lenders grow efficiently. Planet’s correspondent platform offers flexible execution across best efforts, mandatory and AOT, supporting flow, bulk and all co-issue executions with a fast, highly automated delivery process designed to reduce friction and strengthen long-term partnerships.“My goal is to be a trusted resource for our clients and to help them see Planet as a long-term partner in their success,” Henley concluded.About Planet Financial Group, LLCPlanet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing, sub-servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, Planet Financial Group provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. Planet Financial Group is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group , LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.About Planet Home Lending, LLCPlanet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Conn., (NMLS #17022) is a national mortgage lender and servicer delivering exceptional customer experiences to homeowners and homebuyers. Planet Home Lending, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit https://planethomelending.com About Planet Management Group, LLCPlanet Management Group, LLC, Rochester, N.Y., (NMLS # 2436134) maximizes the value of diverse investor assets through active management. For more information about Planet Management Group, please visit https://planetmanagementgroup.com.

