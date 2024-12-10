From Desert to Digital: Yuma, AZ, Transforms Asset Management with OpenGov

YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Yuma, AZ, is embracing the future of asset management with a powerful new tool designed to streamline operations and enhance service delivery. Frustrated by the limitations of its previous system—such as a lack of mobile capabilities and integration—the City partnered with OpenGov to take a bold step forward.Known for its commitment to progress, Yuma sought a solution that could meet the demands of a modern city. Cartegraph Asset Management , now part of the OpenGov Cloud, stood out for its intuitive interface, robust mobile access, and seamless integrations, offering a fresh approach to managing critical infrastructure. The platform’s flexibility and ease of use will empower Yuma’s teams to work more efficiently and collaboratively.With Cartegraph Asset Management, Yuma's Public Works department is unlocking a new era of productivity and innovation. The platform will allow staff to access data on the go, simplify workflows, and make data-driven decisions with confidence. This technology marks a significant investment in Yuma’s infrastructure and its residents, ensuring smarter management and stronger service for years to come.The City joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com

