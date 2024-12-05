A Gift of Modern Greek Adventure with BCP's Production of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

(l-r) Maraida Gonzales, Nathan Kossoy and Gunnar Holmberg (Photo by Alan Zenreich) Cast of BCP's The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, opening on December 7th Cast of BCP's The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical opening on December 7th

Mythical Action-Packed Performance Mesmerizes Audiences of All Ages During Holiday Season

The novel discusses a wide range of relevant issues kids deal with daily – including the nature of family, and themes of loyalty, friendship and faith.” — Rick Riordan

ORADELL, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mythology and magic prevail in a new production of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical (Theatre for Young Audiences Edition), currently on stage at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell, home to Bergen County Players (BCP), one of America’s longest-running little theater companies. The musical is based on The Lightning Thief, the first book of the Percy Jackson & the Olympians pentalogy, written by Rick Riordan, a former language arts teacher who mesmerized his son at bedtime with stories from Greek mythology. When he ran out of stories, his son encouraged him to make up more, which Riordan did to critical acclaim. The series has been on the New York Times bestseller list for more than 750 weeks!

In the novel, Percy – a 12-year-old – learns he is the half-blood son of a Greek god, with newly discovered powers he doesn’t want, and a mythology textbook’s worth of monsters on his trail. Like Riordan’s son, Percy suffers from ADHD and Dyslexia - conditions that are a sign of demi-god powers in a world meant for mortals. Riordan created the stories to encourage his son to work hard in school.

Larry Landsman, who is director of the BCP musical production, says it’s a great lesson for many kids who struggle in school and beyond. “The Percy Jackson character who audiences meet is an extraordinary young man who manages to overcome his feelings of not fitting in and become a hero in his own right. “Nathan Kossoy of Fair Lawn, NJ plays the leading role in the production and has no shortage of adjectives to describe him. “Percy is courageous, trustworthy, generous, brave, persistent, athletic, and compassionate. Perhaps what is most important is that he is a good friend – and a very good role model for any kid who sees this play.”

In addition to creating a character his son could identify with, Riordan also set out to create a light-hearted fantasy that serves as an introduction to the Greek myths. “The novel offers an excellent chance for students to explore the Classical heritage of Greece as it applies to modern civilization,” he notes on his website. “It also discusses a wide range of relevant issues kids deal with daily – including the nature of family, and themes of loyalty, friendship and faith."

Schools around the country are incorporating Riordan’s educational take on the story with great success. Teachers and parents have access to an entire unit on The Lightning Thief at http://www.rickriordan.com/.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical features a book by Joe Tracz and an original rock score with music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki. The production runs thru December 22 at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell. Show times are Fridays at 7:30 PM, and Saturdays and Sundays at 1PM and 4PM. Tickets, priced at $19, can be purchased online at www.bcplayers.org, by calling 201-261-4200 or by visiting the box office at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell during regular box office hours. The show is recommended for ages seven and above, runs approximately 80 minutes and is performed without intermission. A Meet-and-Greet, photo and autograph session with the cast occurs after every performance in BCP’s downstairs lounge.

CONTACT: Larry Landsman, llandsman1157@gmail.com, 201-341-6476

Larry Landsman

Bergen County Players

