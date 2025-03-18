Bergen County Players’ Production of Things My Mother Taught Me Explores Joy and Stress of Family Life Thru April 5

Cast of Bergen County Players' Things My Mother Taught Me now on stage thru April 5 Angelina Aragona and Juston LeBaron star in BCP's Things My Mother Taught Me Thru April 5 LeBaron Family Singers' video went viral with their rendition of "One Day More"

Comedy About Relationships and Unsolicited Parental Advice Stars Viral Sensation Juston LeBaron of the LeBaron Family Singers

ORADELL, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personally meaningful and perfect for our times, Things My Mother Taught Me, runs now through April 5 at at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell, home to Bergen County Players, one of America’s longest running little theater companies. Mothers, fathers and children all come into play in this story, written by Katherine DiSavino, about a young couple moving in together while they negotiate the unexpected arrival of both sets of parents.

“Things My Mother Taught Me is superbly written…a wonderful, sentimental, true-to-life comedy about love and family, guaranteed to leave young and old with knowing smiles, because we’ve all had mothers of our own.” Intelligencer Journal.

The family theme could not be more meaningful to the cast members. Juston LeBaron from New York City, plays Gabe, the young man negotiating new beginnings. His family’s rendition of “One Day More” – from the musical Les Mis – began as a concept for a Mother’s Day gift to his mom, but the karaoke style video of five siblings, spouses and children went viral six years ago, and became an international phenomenon. “Family is everything to us,” says LeBaron, “and even though the LeBaron Family Singers are less active on posting on YouTube, we still frequently get together to sing show tunes, and share in the love of music that our parents fostered.” Angelina Aragona, whose role is his girlfriend, Olivia, finds the family theme particularly appropriate now. “In today’s world, where things can feel unpredictable and isolating, family is the constant that reminds us we’re not alone, “ she notes.

Karen, Olivia’s mother, is played by Rachel Alt of Ridgefield, who finds it particularly relevant. “In an era where identity, independence, and tradition often collide, such a story provides a space for audiences to reflect on their own relationships and cultural expectations.” Chris Caira of Leonia is Olivia’s dad, Carter, with whom he identifies. “I have a daughter so I would want to make sure that she is making the ‘right’ decision in choosing someone who loves and respects her.”

Leslie Darcy of Oakland plays Lydia, mother to Gabe, also a comfortable fit. “As a mom, I can relate to wanting to be involved in my children’s lives. And as a daughter myself, I know how big a role my parents played in mine. ” Gabe’s dad, Wyatt, is played by Jody Laufer of Hawthorne, who says the play is about the importance of simple family values. “The love of parents for their child is the main theme. All they want is the absolute best for their children.”

“This is such a relatable story, “ notes Jenna Stewart of River Vale, who rounds out the cast as Max, the quirky building super. “I see a lot of my relationship with my parents in these characters. And it’s full of laughs, which is something we could all use right now.”

The play’s director, Terri Caust of Glen Rock, agrees. “The ebb and flow of relationships is a fact of life. In these difficult and divisive times, it reaffirms our faith that there can still be a happy ending.” Caust says the characters come right out of her family tree. “We all have memories of the family dynamic that grew us into the adults and parents we are today,” she notes.

Things My Mother Taught Me runs through April 5 at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell. Show times are Friday and Saturday nights at 8:00 PM and Sundays at 2:00pm. Tickets can be purchased online at www.bcplayers.org, by calling 201-261-4200 or by visiting the box office at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell during regular box office hours.

