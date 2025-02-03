Bergen County Players Explores A Family Emerging From Devastating Grief in "Rabbit Hole" Now Onstage Thru March 1

The cast of BCP's Rabbit Hole now on stage at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell thru March 1. Psychiatrist Carey E. Gross, MD spoke to BCP's Rabbit Hole cast during the rehearsal process. The cast of BCP's Rabbit Hole now on stage at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell thru March 1.

David Lindsay-Abaire's Pulitzer Prize-Winning Play Balances Tragedy, Comedy and Catharsis

It’s a play about a family and how they work together – through love, anger and raw emotions.” — Director Dottie Fischer

ORADELL, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A balance-beam of extreme emotions defines Rabbit Hole. The production opens on February 8 at the The Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell, home to Bergen County Players (BCP), one of America’s longest-running little theater companies.

The high-tension drama, which won playwright David Lindsay-Abaire a Pulitzer Prize in 2007, is a gut- wrenching work that explores what happens to a young couple after an accident kills their four-year-old son. Directed by Dottie Fischer of Tenafly, she calls it a “brilliantly written play that explores how people in the same family experience grief so differently.”

The play, which includes moments of light and humor, is packed with brutal naturalism, a sharp departure for Lindsay-Abaire, who is known for farces such as Kimberly Akimbo and Fuddy Meers. It presents challenges for members of the cast, who have to deal with the horror associated with the death of a young child, including anger, denial and the need for normalcy.

Psychiatrist Carey E. Gross, MD spoke to the cast during the rehearsal process. “Dottie Fischer is a friend of mine, and I was very pleased to meet with the actors about questions they had about their characters.”

Dr. Gross describes Becca, the young mother, as “guarded and soldiering on.” The role is played by Lauren Muraski of Parsippany, NJ who sees her character as authentic and relatable. “Her pain often leaves her easily triggered, but even through her grief she shows strength, intelligence, introspection and even wit.”

Her husband, Howie, is “grieving more openly,” according to Dr. Gross. “He seems more comfortable than his wife in expressing his emotions.” Stavros Adamides of Spring Valley, NY, says his character seems hopeful, despite the circumstances. “Ultimately the play shows how relations have to become reconfigured in times of hardship in order to be able to move forward. “

Izzy, Becca’s less responsible sister, “is now pregnant in a messy unintended way and appears to need all her energy to get herself through a day,” says Dr. Gross. Marisa Gore of Englewood, NJ plays the part, and is a frequent thorn in her sister’s side. “What’s incredible about this role is she has an ‘aha moment’ and you’re able to see the progression of her journey to grow up.”

Becca’s mom, Nat, brings more tension to the stage because her grandson’s death triggers reminders of her own son who died years earlier of a drug overdose at age 30. “The accident has thrown her back to her own loss and grief over her son,” notes Dr. Gross. “But her perspective is insignificant to Becca,” who often scolds her for making comparisons. Laura Tewksbury of Jersey City, NJ knows she’s walking a fine line with her daughter. “Nat realizes that she can’t fix or control Becca’s grieving. She just has to be there for her. But the strain in their relationship has eased by the end of the play.”

Jason rounds out the cast as the high school student who drove the car that killed the young boy. “He feels responsible and wants to reach out…but he is still young, inexperienced, and in the throes of adolescence,” said Dr. Gross. Owen Goldberg of Dumont, NJ concedes the role was a challenge. “His scenes of vulnerability are so difficult to do, because it is so hard to really know exactly what he’s feeling.”

Director Dottie Fischer notes that the play is not overly sentimental. “It’s a play about a family and how they work together – through love, anger and raw emotions. Ultimately, I believe audiences will find it uplifting because the cast members make new connections to one another and go on with their lives."

Rabbit Hole runs from February 8 thru March 1 at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell. Show times are Friday and Saturday nights at 8:00 PM and Sundays at 2:00pm. Tickets can be purchased online at www.bcplayers.org, by calling 201-261-4200 or by visiting the box office at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell during regular box office hours.

