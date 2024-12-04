Zeidler Group Launches AI-Enhanced Edition of Due Diligence Platform to Meet Complex Global Compliance Frameworks

Zeidler Group proudly unveils the latest enhancement of its flagship due diligence platform, Zeidler Due Diligence (ZDD).

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zeidler Group , a leading provider of RegTech, LegalTech, and fund solutions, proudly unveils the latest enhancement of its flagship due diligence platform, Zeidler Due Diligence (ZDD). The enhanced platform integrates AI-powered capabilities and a ‘Self-Service Model’, designed to provide investment management firms with greater control and flexibility while addressing global regulatory requirements. The platform assists firms in meeting critical compliance and distribution oversight mandates, including:EU Compliance:-Central Bank of Ireland’s CP86 Framework: Supporting fund management companies in fulfilling their Distribution Oversight Function by aiding with the approval of distribution strategies, delegate oversight, regular reporting, compliance monitoring, and due diligence on distributors and intermediaries.-CSSF Circular 18/698 (Luxembourg): Ensuring investment fund managers meet governance, substance, and anti-money laundering requirements through enhanced oversight and resource management.US Compliance:-Investment Advisers Act of 1940: Enabling due diligence on vendors to fulfil fiduciary duties, comply with SEC regulations, and implement robust risk management and oversight measures.-SEC Guidance and Regulations: SEC emphasises vendor oversight and risk management, particularly in cybersecurity.-Privacy and Cybersecurity Regulations: Laws like the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA) require safeguards to protect client data, making vendor assessments critical.-Risk Management Requirements: Comprehensive vendor management mitigates operational and compliance risks.-Business Continuity Plans: The SEC expects that firms’ Rule 206(4)-7 procedures have robust frameworks for ensuring service continuity during vendor disruptions.These latest capabilities in the enhanced ZDD platform allow firms to maintain compliance with global standards while efficiently managing their distribution networks and vendor relationships.Key Features and Innovations:The ZDD platform combines cutting-edge AI and user-friendly design to streamline compliance processes and risk management, including:• Advanced AI Autofill: Save up to five days per vendor by leveraging a Large Language Model to dynamically pre-fill questionnaires using previously provided information.• Customisable Questionnaire Templates: Adapt templates to meet specific regulatory or organisational requirements.• Task Management and Monitoring: Simplify workflow with features for assigning tasks, tracking updates, and setting automated reminders.• Comprehensive Reporting and Dashboard Insights: Access detailed risk evaluations, download reports in multiple formats, and visualise key metrics through an intuitive interface.The new AI-enhanced Zeidler Due Diligence Platform revolutionises due diligence with its innovative ‘Self-Service Model’, placing control directly into the hands of clients for effective management of processes and risk mitigation. Providing a centralised view of all client vendors, the platform offers comprehensive oversight of risks and distributors, eliminating uncertainties. Its intuitive interface and robust digital features ensure unparalleled flexibility, delivering comprehensive risk management tools tailored to today’s dynamic regulatory landscape.Moreover, clients’ vendors, counterparties, and distributors can utilise the firm’s in-house innovation lab’s AI-powered autofill capability. This feature leverages a sophisticated Large Language Model to dynamically answer questionnaires using previously inputted responses, thereby saving clients up to five days per vendor or counterparty.Zeidler Group’s Due Diligence Platform is already trusted by over 1,400 vendors, with its user base continuing to expand, enhancing efficiency for existing clients. In today's fast-paced financial environment, asset management firms require robust tools to facilitate informed decisions promptly. The new platform offers a suite of features to meet these demands.Serena Goldberg, EVP of Product and Services at Zeidler Group, commented:“Our enhanced Zeidler Due Diligence Platform reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and client success. By integrating AI-driven features and a user-friendly self-service model, we’re equipping investment firms with the tools to navigate regulatory complexities with precision and efficiency. This is more than a Due Diligence platform—it’s a partner in compliance oversight and risk management.”Flavio Silva, Director at Zeidler Group, added:“Forward-thinking investment firms continually seek tools that meet global compliance and regulatory requirements while addressing broader organisational needs. As Zeidler Group expands its RegTech and suite of fund solutions, we remain dedicated to providing clients of all sizes with AI-driven tools to unlock their potential and scale operations globally.”Arne Zeidler, CEO & Founder of Zeidler Group, concluded:"Zeidler Group’s vision has always been to blend research-driven legal expertise with digital innovation and technology, offering solutions that address our clients’ distribution, compliance, and risk needs. With over 16 years of service to our clients, we understand the high-pressure environments in which they operate. By putting greater control in our clients’ hands and leveraging AI to reduce manual effort, we’re enabling firms to focus on their strategic objectives while staying confidently compliant." Book your demo today and transform your due diligence process with AI.About Zeidler GroupZeidler Group is a technology-driven law firm and provider of legal and compliance services, revolutionising legal, regulatory, compliance, and reporting services for the asset management industry. Zeidler Group fosters collaborative, strategic partnerships by delivering innovative digital solutions and bespoke, research-based legal advice and regulatory guidance. The firm serves more than 250 clients with aggregate assets under management exceeding USD 1.5 trillion, including some of the industry’s largest and most respected names, as well as boutique operators.

