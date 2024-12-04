Mother’s Sells Federal Hill Grille Location

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 27 years in business, the Mother’s Federal Hill location will officially be closing its doors on January 19, 2025. An undisclosed buyer in the Federal Hill area will be taking over the property, which will close to undergo renovations.

Mother’s other two locations in Arnold and Timonium will remain open with the possibility of new locations opening in the future. Mother’s Owner, Dave Rather, said of the sale, “We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to the amazing people of Baltimore and Federal Hill for their unwavering support and patronage over the years. Reflecting on the highlights, we are proud of all that we’ve accomplished together, including receiving multiple ‘Best of Baltimore’ awards, winning ‘Top Burger’ in Maryland, being featured on the Today Show, earning national recognition as one of the top sports bars in the country, celebrating two Super Bowl wins on our World Famous Purple Patio, and hosting countless Federal Hill festivals, New Year’s Eve parties, birthdays, weddings, corporate events, not to mention some incredible live music performances. It has truly been a dream come true, and we feel incredibly blessed.

We would also like to extend a special thank you to the thousands of team members who have become part of the Mother’s family over the years. Your hard work and dedication have been integral to our success, and we are forever grateful to you. Additionally, we are excited to look ahead to the next phase of Mother’s history, with the younger generation of management continuing to grow and expand the Mother’s brand.

Baltimore City will always hold a special place in our hearts, as this location has been the flagship of our brand. While it is difficult to turn the page, we know it is the right decision, and we look forward to serving you at our locations in Timonium and Arnold.

We invite you to come down and join us before our Fed Hill doors close for good, whether for one last drink, to enjoy your favorite menu item, to support our Baltimore Ravens, or all of the above.”

All inquiries regarding new opportunities should be sent to Steven Cornblatt, principal of TD&A, at scornblatt@troutdaniel.com or at 443-921-9331.

ABOUT MOTHER’S

Mother’s opened its flagship location in Federal Hill, Baltimore, Maryland in 1997 and has since served over three million meals. Their dedication to quality and innovation have garnered numerous accolades, including Best Bar Food by Baltimore Magazine and Best Sports Bar in Maryland by the Sporting News. Today, Mother’s has locations in Timonium, Maryland and Arnold, Maryland with plans to expand its footprint.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.