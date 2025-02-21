ACS Industrial Services Elevates Griffin Breidenbaugh to Sales and Marketing Director

ACS Industries Electronics Repairs

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACS Industrial Services, a leading provider of industrial electronic repair services, is pleased to announce the promotion of Griffin Breidenbaugh to Sales and Marketing Director. Griffin, son of owner Ellen Breidenbaugh and late founder Arnie Breidenbaugh, has been an integral part of the family-owned business since childhood, contributing in various capacities from shipping and receiving, to marketing, management, and accounting.

"Griffin has literally grown up with ACS," says Ellen Breidenbaugh, owner and CEO of ACS Industrial Services. "His deep understanding of our business, combined with his passion for customer service and innovative marketing strategies, makes him the ideal choice to lead our sales and marketing efforts."

Most recently, Griffin served in the Customer Service Department, where he developed a strong understanding of customer needs and contributed significantly to the development of ACS’s sales and marketing initiatives, including expanding the company’s digital footprint. His experience spans all facets of the business, giving him a unique perspective on how to best serve ACS’s clients.

Prior to joining ACS full-time, Griffin shared his passion for technology education by teaching VEX Robotics, CAD programs, additive manufacturing, and drone piloting to both child and adult students. He also maintained the equipment used in these programs.

Beyond his professional achievements, Griffin is an Eagle Scout, an avid outdoorsman who recently earned his Master Naturalist certification, and a competitive disc golfer. He volunteers at local parks, leading tours and demonstrations, and is always ready to find a disc golf course wherever he goes.

About ACS Industrial Services:

ACS Industrial Services was founded over 20 years ago by Arnie and Ellen Breidenbaugh with the goal of providing high-quality, reliable industrial electronic repairs and exceptional customer service. The company specializes in expert electronic repairs for virtually all industrial electronics and automation systems for both national and international customers. Driven by a commitment to making industrial electronic repairs accessible, efficient and affordable, ACS has built a reputation for its helpful and respectful customer service, which remains the heart and soul of the business.

