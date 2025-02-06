LETTS CONSULT Expands Talent Solutions with New Recruiting Partnership and U.S. Debut of Clevry Assessments

LETTS CONSULT

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LETTS CONSULT, a Richmond-based consulting firm specializing in talent solutions, leadership development, and workplace culture, is significantly enhancing its recruiting capabilities and talent assessment offerings through two major strategic partnerships.

Through a newly established partnership with a respected staffing firm in Atlanta, LETTS CONSULT now has access to a network of more than 150 recruiters, expanding its ability to support clients across industries and professional levels. This partnership strengthens LETTS CONSULT’s capacity to fill full-time, temporary, and seasonal roles in key areas, including corporate leadership, operations, manufacturing, technology, financial services, and hospitality services.

"I’m excited about our newly expanded capabilities and the opportunity to help businesses throughout the Mid-Atlantic region find the talent they need to grow and thrive," said Gail Letts, CEO of LETTS CONSULT. "This partnership significantly enhances our ability to provide tailored recruitment solutions, ensuring our clients have access to attract and retain the talent needed to deliver today and to develop the talent needed to deliver in the future.”

In addition to bolstering its recruiting network, LETTS CONSULT is also introducing Clevry’s talent assessments to the U.S. market through an exclusive partnership with the European-based firm. Clevry’s science-backed assessments and psychometric testing help companies improve hiring decisions by identifying candidates who not only meet skill requirements but also align with company culture and values.

"With today’s workforce challenges, hiring decisions need to be both data-driven and human-centric," said Abby Nichols, Chief of Staff at LETTS CONSULT. "Clevry’s tools provide insights that empower companies to make smarter, more strategic hiring decisions. We are excited to be their first U.S. partner and look forward to bringing these innovative assessments to our clients."

With these expanded recruiting and talent assessment services, LETTS CONSULT is reinforcing its role as a trusted partner for businesses looking to build high-performing teams with long-term success in mind.

