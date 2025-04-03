Inc. Names Prescott HR to Its 2025 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Mid-Atlantic

Kimberly Prescott

Companies on the Inc. Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list had a median growth rate of 95 percent.

“We are incredibly honored and humbled to be recognized on the Inc. 500 list for the Mid-Atlantic region.” — Kimberly Prescott

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Prescott HR is No. 96 on its fifth annual Inc. Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Mid-Atlantic, which includes Delaware, Maryland, D.C., Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals offer a unique look at the most successful companies within the Mid-Atlantic economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

“We are incredibly honored and humbled to be recognized on the Inc. 500 list for the Mid-Atlantic region,” said Founder and President of Prescott HR, Kimberly Prescott. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and to the trust our clients place in us every day. We're deeply grateful for this recognition, and it further fuels our commitment to providing exceptional HR solutions. This award reflects not just our growth, but the strength of the businesses we serve, and we are so thankful to be a part of their success.”

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Mid-Atlantic. Between 2021 and 2023, these 137 private companies had a median growth rate of 95 percent; by 2023, they’d also added 7,266 jobs and $4.9 billion to the region’s economy.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Mid-Atlantic, including company profiles, can be found at https://www.inc.com/regionals/mid-atlantic starting April 1. You’ll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

“The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

Prescott HR has been developing and implementing real-time customized HR solutions and services since 2014. We are performance and productivity specialists helping our nonprofit, corporate, and government clients to hire and successfully manage their employees. We are trusted advisors that know compliance. We know HR. And we inform, communicate, advise, and solve problems.

Prescott HR embraces our clients’ missions and are unwavering on their behalf. We are dedicated to improving the infrastructure and overall organization for long-term success. We are real and respectful. And we confidently assess, evaluate, and recommend in order to maximize our clients’ organizational performance.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.