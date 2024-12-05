Tickets Now on Sale for James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational

James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational James Hardie Invitational crowd

Event Will Bring Together 26 Football Legends and 78 PGA TOUR Champions Professionals at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational announced today that tickets are on sale for the inaugural event, taking place March 31 to April 6, 2025, at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Florida. The tournament will feature 26 Pro Football Hall of Famers competing alongside 78 PGA TOUR Champions professionals. Tickets, which start at $10, are now available at https://jameshardieinvitational.com/tickets/ NFL Hall of Famers that have committed to play in the three-day tournament include Anthony Muñoz, Demarcus Ware, Morten Andersen, Warren Sapp, Rondé Barber, Dwight Freeney, Jimbo Covert, Andre Reed, Calvin Johnson, and more. The 78 participating PGA TOUR Champions players are competing for a purse of $2.2 million.The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational will be a memorable blend of football and golf, complemented by a full schedule of parties, celebratory events, and off-course happenings to ensure a fun and exciting week for everyone involved. Tickets options include:• Gridiron Grounds Pass: The Gridiron Grounds Pass offers fans an up-close experience of the tournament, with full access to the event grounds and public viewing spaces. Wander the course, take in the excitement, and enjoy the electric atmosphere as world-class golfers and Hall of Famers compete for glory.• Legends Club: The Legends Club is the perfect package for businesses and individuals who want an upgraded hospitality experience. Situated on the 18th green, this venue offers unparalleled views, inclusive upscale food & beverage, and private air-conditioned restrooms.• Legacy Club: The Legacy Club Pass is the ultimate way to experience the tournament like a true champion. Gain access into the heart of the action, adjacent to the clubhouse on the sunset patio, while enjoying premium food and beverage offerings. Don’t be surprised if some Pro Football Hall of Famers join you in this unique venue. Legacy Club Pass ticket holders also receive access to the Legends Club on the 18th green.• Military & Veteran Tickets: As a thank you to our military, all are eligible to receive complimentary grounds tickets upon presenting valid identification. Tickets provide access to the tournament grounds and Patriot’s Outpost on Hole 16. More information coming soon.• Kids 15 & Under: All Kids 15 & under receive complimentary grounds admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult.Net proceeds from the tournament, which will be televised live on the Golf Channel, will benefit partner charities, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County, and First Tee Foundation.James Hardie™, America's leader in home building products, has committed to a multi-year partnership to serve as the title sponsor of this new and exciting event. The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational is managed by Pro Links Sports, a nationally recognized sports marketing and event management firm that assists in running several PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions tournaments.For more information about the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, visit JamesHardieInvitational.com and follow @JamesHardieInvitational on Instagram and @JamesHardieInv on X [formerly Twitter] for tournament updates and player commitments.For ticket information or to purchase tickets, please visit: https://jameshardieinvitational.com/tickets/ticketing-faq/ About the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame InvitationalThe inaugural James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational takes place March 31 to April 6, 2025, at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla. The tournament, which will be televised live on the Golf Channel, will feature a field of 78 PGA TOUR Champions professionals competing for a purse of $2.2 million dollars. Playing alongside the Champions Tour players will be 26 football legends, who will tee it up on Friday and Saturday of the event. Benefitting the Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County, and First Tee Foundation, the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational will be managed by Pro Links Sports, a nationally recognized sports marketing and event management firm that assists in running several PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions tournaments. For more information about the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, please visit www.JamesHardieInvitational.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.