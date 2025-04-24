Public Voting Now Open: Help Choose the Local Artist’s Design for Delray’s Old School Square Logo

DDA Logo Old School Square Jen Fisher design Kristin Pavlick design Patricia Torras design

Delray Beach DDA and City of Delray Beach Invite Community to Cast Their Vote and Shape the Future of the New Look for Its Historic Cultural Arts Campus

As we approach the 100th anniversary of some of these buildings, what better way to honor the past and embrace the future than by letting our residents choose the artist who will define our new look?” — Mayor Tom Carney

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA), in partnership with the City of Delray Beach, has officially opened public voting to select the local artist whose design will help create the new logo for Old School Square . Residents and fans of Delray Beach’s cultural scene are invited to vote at delrayoldschoolsquare.com/oss-logo-poll now through May 13, 2025. The winning artist will be announced on May 19, 2025.This exciting community-driven effort is part of the DDA and City’s Call to Artists, “A Legacy Through Art” initiative, launched last month to celebrate and reimagine Old School Square—a beloved downtown campus that includes the Cornell Art Museum, Crest Theatre, Creative Arts School, The Amphitheatre, and The Vintage Gym.More than 30 local artists submitted original watercolor illustrations that visually interpret the spirit and story of Old School Square. A panel of local arts and design professionals reviewed the entries and selected three finalists whose work reflects Delray’s creative energy, cultural legacy, and tropical charm:• Jen Fisher, a mixed media artist with an interior design background from Boca Raton, created a vibrant vignette of the Crest Theatre. “To me, the Crest Theater stands as the hub of the Old School Square Campus,” said Fisher. “The artwork’s purpose is to invite both locals and visitors to connect with the artistic spirit of the theater and also celebrate Old School Square’s unique cultural arts campus nestled in its lush South Florida landscape.”• Kristin Pavlick, a Delray Beach-based artist, explores questions about consumerist societies asking how much visual culture influences our decisions. “I was initially inspired by this project's intersection of historical and contemporary art practices,” said Pavlick, who used a vintage-inspired palette anchored by the moody pigment Payne’s Gray to evoke a timeless feel.• Patricia Torras, a South Florida native and a Delray Beach resident, painted from deep personal connection to the area. “Old School Square has been a part of my life for nearly 25 years,” she said. “This initiative inspired me to capture the soul of Old School Square through the expressive medium of watercolor.”Full bios, artwork images, and artist statements are available at delrayoldschoolsquare.com/oss-logo-poll.The selected artist will work closely with the DDA and City to create a suite of logos representing each Old School Square venue. The new designs will be unveiled in early Fall 2025 as part of a special Centennial celebration of the campus.“This is our Old School Square—where our community comes together to celebrate music, art, education, and life’s milestones,” said Mayor Tom Carney. “As we approach the 100th anniversary of some of these buildings, what better way to honor the past and embrace the future than by letting our residents choose the artist who will define our new look?”Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray DDA, added: “A brand is more than a logo—it’s the heart of our story. Through this initiative, we’re inviting our community to shape how the world sees and experiences Old School Square. Your vote matters.”The winning artist will receive:• $5,000 for the project• A Spotlight Gallery feature at the Cornell Art Museum• Recognition in all Old School Square branding and media campaigns• Special honors at the official unveiling eventThis collaborative initiative is a celebration of Delray Beach’s identity and its commitment to art, history, and community. Cast your vote at https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/oss-logo-poll and be part of the legacy.About Old School SquareOld School Square is a historic cultural arts campus in the heart of Downtown Delray Beach. Old School Square’s mission is to create a welcoming space where the community comes together for high-quality, diverse and interactive art experiences, while honoring the 100-year-old historic campus. The 6-acre campus is home to early 20th century school buildings that have been renovated and are now a fine arts museum (Cornell Art Museum), wedding and events venue (The Vintage Gym), and a performance theatre and creative arts school (Crest Theatre building). The campus also boasts an outdoor Amphitheatre for live music performances, a park and its own parking garage. Old School Square takes up an entire city block at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue. The address is 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444. Learn more at https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquare

