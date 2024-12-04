FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 04, 2024

Governor Parson Announces Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten to Retire

Today, Governor Mike Parson announced that Sandra (Sandy) Karsten will retire as Missouri Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director at the conclusion of Governor Parson’s term in office on January 13, 2025. Continuing reading the news release from Governor Parson's office here.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov