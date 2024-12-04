Governor Parson Announces Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten to Retire
December 04, 2024
Today, Governor Mike Parson announced that Sandra (Sandy) Karsten will retire as Missouri Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director at the conclusion of Governor Parson’s term in office on January 13, 2025. Continuing reading the news release from Governor Parson's office here.
