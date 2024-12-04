HonorHealth is first non-clinical trial site in Arizona to perform minimally invasive tricuspid valve replacement

Haidar Yassin, M.D., HonorHealth Heart Care Robert Riley, M.D., HonorHealth Heart Care Riana Kielly, HonorHealth Administrator Operating room team completing first procedure

This advanced technique utilizes a catheter to implant an artificial, self-expanding tricuspid valve to prevent or reduce tricuspid regurgitation.

Roughly 1.6 million Americans have moderate to severe tricuspid regurgitation which can be life limiting and potentially, life threatening. Through this treatment, we can improve quality of life.” — Haidar Yassin, M.D.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HonorHealth, a leading healthcare system serving more than five million people in the greater Phoenix and Scottsdale areas, achieved a groundbreaking milestone as the first non-clinical trial site to perform the first tricuspid valve replacement in Arizona using the FDA-approved Edwards EVOQUE system. The EVOQUE system is the world's first transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement therapy. This advanced technique utilizes a catheter to implant an artificial, self-expanding tricuspid valve to prevent or reduce tricuspid regurgitation, the backflow of blood into the upper right chamber of the heart.“Roughly 1.6 million Americans have moderate to severe tricuspid regurgitation, but when discovered early, it can easily be managed. When it becomes moderate or severe, it can be life limiting and potentially, life threatening,” says Haidar Yassin, M.D. , interventional cardiologist with HonorHealth Heart Care . “Through this treatment, we can improve quality of life, relieve symptoms such as tiredness, shortness of breath and fatigue.”“HonorHealth Heart Care is a leader in aortic, mitral and pulmonary valve care, and this is the next logical step to provide complete heart care for our patients,” says Riana Kielly, hospital administrator, HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center. “These innovative procedures require collaboration between multiple specialists and teams before, during and after the procedure. At HonorHealth, we already have these teams in place.”Yassin and Robert Riley, M.D. , network director, cardiothoracic surgery with HonorHealth Heart Care, were part of the multi-disciplinary team that completed the first procedure at HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center in December 2024.###About HonorHealthHonorHealth is one of Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare systems, serving a population of five million people in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. The comprehensive network encompasses nine acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group with primary, specialty and urgent care services, a cancer care network, outpatient surgery centers, clinical research, medical education, a foundation, an accountable care organization, community services and more. With more than 16,000 team members, 3,700 affiliated providers and over 1,100 volunteers dedicated to providing high quality care, HonorHealth strives to go beyond the expectations of a traditional healthcare system to improve the health and well-being of communities across Arizona. Learn more at HonorHealth.com.

