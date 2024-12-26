HonorHealth is First Adult Cardiology Team in AZ to Perform Minimally Invasive Pulmonary Valve Replacement Treating ACHD

Haidar Yassin, M.D., HonorHealth Heart Care Tabitha Moe, M.D., HonorHealth Heart Care Robert Riley, M.D., HonorHealth Heart Care HonorHealth Harmony Team

For many adults with congenital heart disease, this safe, less invasive option to traditional open-heart surgery gives patients a new lease on life.

By focusing on early detection, innovative therapies and ongoing support, we can significantly enhance the long-term health of this growing population.” — Tabitha Moe, M.D.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HonorHealth , a leading healthcare system serving more than five million people in the greater Phoenix and Scottsdale areas, is the first adult cardiology team in Arizona to offer the Medtronic Harmony™ Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Therapy, revolutionizing care for adult patients living with congenital heart disease.This new, minimally invasive treatment helps adult patients with damaged or malfunctioning pulmonary valves, often caused by this disease, to breathe easier and lead healthier, more active lives."We're excited to be at the forefront of this groundbreaking treatment," says Haidar Yassin, M.D., interventional cardiologist with HonorHealth Heart Care . "For many adults with congenital heart disease, this safe, less invasive option to traditional open-heart surgery gives patients a new lease on life, with faster recovery times and a much lower risk of complications.""Advancements in medical research and treatment techniques are providing new hope for adults living with congenital heart disease, enabling us to offer more personalized care, better outcomes and an improved quality of life,’ says Tabitha Moe, M.D. , program director, HonorHealth Adult Congenital Heart Disease program. “By focusing on early detection, innovative therapies and ongoing support, we can significantly enhance the long-term health of this growing population."Yassin and Robert Riley, M.D., network director, cardiothoracic surgery with HonorHealth Heart Care, were part of the multi-disciplinary team that completed the first procedure at HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center in December 2024.###About HonorHealthHonorHealth is one of Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare systems, serving a population of five million people in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. The comprehensive network encompasses nine acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group with primary, specialty and urgent care services, a cancer care network, outpatient surgery centers, clinical research, medical education, a foundation, an accountable care organization, community services and more. With more than 16,000 team members, 3,700 affiliated providers and over 1,100 volunteers dedicated to providing high quality care, HonorHealth strives to go beyond the expectations of a traditional healthcare system to improve the health and well-being of communities across Arizona. Learn more at HonorHealth.com.

