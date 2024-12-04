1940s Ball Celebrates the 70th Anniversary of White Christmas

Get dolled up and explore and experience a jazzy, swingin’ night out in the 1940s! Climb aboard the 1940s Express and take a thrilling ride back in time! 1940s White Christmas Ball

The 1940s Ball celebrates 16 years in Denver and 70 years of the 1954 Christmas classic "White Christmas!" Enjoy dazzling lights, festive music, and dancing!

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday Dec. 7th 2024, Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum will be transformed to look like a scene right out of Irving Berlin’s classic holiday film for the 1940s White Christmas Ball. The annual sellout destination event is celebrating its return to sparking the imagination of attendees. Guests will enjoy live music, costumes, reenactments of classic holiday films, Hollywood movie sets and lights, 1940s vehicles, sleighs, food, drinks, and dancing.With a canopy of lights, Christmas trees, and tinsel, the 1940s White Christmas Ball will feature big band music from the Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra, the Hot Tomatoes and a new special treat of the Kalama Polynesian Dancers in a Tribute to Pearl Harbor (including 101-year-old WWII Veteran Howard Berger).Additional entertainment will include a very special appearance by The Satin Dollz, Hollywood’s 1940s tap dancing and singing performance troupe; reenactments from, “It’s a Wonderful Life” and pictures with Santa. Guests will have the opportunity to mingle and dance among classic cars, props and lights from old movie sets. The evening’s entertainment will also include swing dance demonstrations and lessons, and a dance contest.See the big bands and national touring acts: The 19 piece Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra, The 9 Piece Hot Tomatoes Jazz Orchestra, Hollywood's Satin Dollz, Frank Sinatra, Jeremy Mohney and His Band, The Kalama Polynesian Dancers and more!Visit a re-creation of the front entrance to the "Columbia Inn" from the 1954 Christmas classic "White Christmas" complete with a vintage sleigh!See the famous Haynes Sisters perform at Novello's with their big blue fans and bright blue dresses!Visit our new outdoor Dickens Christmas Village from the 1938 film, "A Christmas Carol." Take a horse drawn sleigh/carriage ride, sit by a toasty fire and listen to the Original Dickens Carolers! Complimentary sleigh/carriage rides begin at 6:30pm!Check out Hollywood’s 1941 Mocambo Club on the second floor and walk the balcony overlooking the entire event; meet Lucy and Desi, play a hand of blackjack or take a spin on the roulette table!Stop by and take a picture in the nostalgic Christmas living room set from the 1942 film, "Holiday Inn” the film that inspired "White Christmas!"Visit Main St. Bedford Falls from the 1946 Christmas film, "It's a Wonderful Life" ...meet George Bailey & Mary Hatch!Sip a cocktail and watch the 1954 holiday classic "White Christmas" in the Wings movie theater!Take part in our 1940s Golden Age of Holiday interactive scavenger hunt game and meet the stars of the 1940s/50s!Take a swing dance lesson and join the Best Dressed Contest!Don't miss the New Year's Eve Balloon Drop, with a toast by Frank Sinatra and the Conga Line!Visit the Vintage Christmas Fair — Where folks can Christmas shop for vintage and vintage inspired gifts and clothing and even meet Santa and Mrs. Claus!See the tribute to Pearl Harbor with the Kalama Polynesian Dancers and meet 101-year-old WWII veteran S/Sgt Howard Berger who will be joining!We're back at Wings Museum and we couldn’t be more excited! Guests can wander around the museum and visit the displays, the planes, the WWII lookout tower, the theater, and all the attractions of this historical and unique 1940s era space!The best part? Attendees will be celebrating this cherished era for a great cause! The 1940s Ball donates a portion of ticket sales to non-profits close to our hearts. We're proud to have donated over $118,000 to our charities.Guests may arrive beginning at 5:30 p.m. for this years 1940s White Christmas Ball on Saturday, Dec. 7,. Music, dancing, and revelry will continue until 12 a.m. Tickets, photos, costume inspiration, and more information are available online at www.1940sball.org About 1940s BallA non-profit organization, produces 2 annual events: The 1940s WWII Era Ball and the 1940’s White Christmas Ball. Our mission is to create community and cultural connections that cross generations, genres and borders through celebrating the music, dance & culture of the 1940s and 50s. We aim to provide quality performances & educational opportunities which will not only inspire those who already love the “The Greatest Generation” but will also introduce others to it. When you buy a ticket to the Ball, you’re not only going to have a great night with our community learning about and celebrating the 1940’s, but you’re also helping to support our WWII veteran heroes and the preservation of American history. The 1940’s Ball donates a portion of the ticket sales to non-profits including: The Colorado 10th Mountain Division Foundation , and The Commemorative Air Force . So far, we have donated over $118,000 to our charities!

Join Us for the 1940s White Christmas Ball!

