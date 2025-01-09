Twin Owls Steakhouse Celebrates 25 Years of Culinary Excellence in Estes Park

Twin Owls Steakhouse in Estes Park CO The signature menu at Twin Owls Steakhouse in Estes Park CO Twin Owls Steakhouse in Estes Park CO Logo

ESTES PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twin Owls Steakhouse, a cornerstone of fine dining in Estes Park, proudly announces 25 years in business. Since opening its doors in 1999, Twin Owls has become a cherished dining destination, beloved for its warm hospitality, and a menu that highlights the flavors of the Rocky Mountains. Signature dishes such as the Elk Tenderloin and Prime Rib have delighted guests for years, complemented by unparalleled views of the majestic mountain landscape.“Reaching this milestone is a testament to the support of our community and the dedication of our incredible team,” said Sandra Huerta, Owner of Twin Owls Steakhouse. “For 25 years, Twin Owls Steakhouse has been more than just a restaurant; it’s been a place where memories are made. We are thrilled to celebrate this journey with our loyal patrons and look forward to many more years of unforgettable dining experiences.”Throughout the years, Twin Owls Steakhouse has been a gathering place for locals and visitors alike, offering not only exceptional cuisine but also a sense of connection and celebration. Nestled in the heart of Estes Park, the restaurant’s ambiance, with its cozy setting and stunning views, provides the perfect backdrop for everything from intimate dinners to festive Occasions.“As we mark 25 years, we remain committed to the values that have defined Twin Owls Steakhouse since the beginning: quality, community, and creating memorable moments for our guests,” Executive Chef, Rich Sickler added. “Our guests supported us through a challenging move during uncertain times, and we are committed to the promise of providing a place for connection and warmth for many years to come. So, this milestone is as much about the future as it is about the past, and we are excited for what lies ahead.”Twin Owls Steakhouse invites you to visit us at the Taharaa Mountain Lodge , where stunning views, exceptional accommodations, and onsite dining await. Whether you're planning a weekend getaway, celebrating a wedding , or gathering for a family dinner, we’re here to help you make every moment memorable.About Twin Owls SteakhouseFounded in 1999, Twin Owls Steakhouse has long been a beloved part of the Estes Valley. In 2012, Sandra Huerta and Thad Eggen took ownership, continuing the restaurant's legacy at its original location, the Black Canyon Inn. Then, in 2020, the Steakhouse found its forever home at Taharaa Mountain Lodge. Sandra and Thad are thrilled to bring their decades of expertise to this stunning new setting, and they’re proud to offer a one-of-a-kind dining, lodging and event experience in such a beautiful environment.Whether you're here for a weekend retreat, a memorable wedding celebration, or a romantic dinner, the entire staff is committed to ensuring your visit is nothing short of exceptional—leaving you refreshed and ready for whatever comes next.We deeply appreciate your ongoing support and loyalty over the years, and we look forward to making many more memories with you in the years ahead!For more information or to make a reservation, please visit https://taharaa.com/twin-owls-steakhouse/ or call 970-586-9344.

