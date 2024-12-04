ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION ANNOUNCES 2024 NEW PRODUCT OF THE YEAR WINNERS

Environmental Protection, the resource for managing air, water, energy and waste issues announces the winners of the 2024 New Product of the Year awards.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Environmental Protection , the solution resource for managing air, water, energy and waste issues, brought to you by Converge360 , a division of 1105 Media, is excited to announce the winners of the 2024 Environmental Protection New Product of the Year awards The program honors the outstanding achievements of industry manufacturers whose products are considered particularly noteworthy for making environmental professionals’ work easier, more efficient, and more productive.“Knowing that today’s companies need to keep on top of new technologies and solutions to help them contend with environmental challenges, we were very happy to get the entries that we did,” said David Kopf, publisher and executive editor of Environmental Protection. “We saw entries spanning a wide array of categories, from cleanup and containment products to safety and health products.”The role of environmental managers and professionals remains vital in ensuring regulatory compliance, managing risks, driving sustainability initiatives, reducing costs and enhancing corporate resilience and reputation in an increasingly eco-conscious business landscape. This is why award programs that help them know the options available to them play a key role in aiding this mission, according to Kopf.The 2024 award winners are:Compliance & RegulationsCority: Cority's Enhanced Chemical Management solution powered by 3EData Analysis Tools & InstrumentsFluid Conservation Systems: LeakFXEnvironmental ManagementCority: Cority's Enhanced Chemical Management solution powered by 3EGreen Technology & ServicesSW Sustainability Solutions: TrueForm TF-95BLMonitoringHOBO Data Loggers, a LI-COR brand: HOBO MX800 Multiparameter Water Quality Data LoggersNew Technology – IndustryEXAIR LLC: EXAIR AR AppPollution ControlAndax Industries: Vault Maintenance Dewatering SystemSafety Equipment and Occupational HealthWatson Gloves: #009 Oil ChangeSoftware/SaaS-monitoringFluid Conservation Systems: LeakFXSpill Containment & CleanupEXAIR LLC: EasySwitchWet-Dry VacStormwaterNew Pig: PIGAdjustable Storm Drain Frame with Replaceable FiltersSustainable Health ProductsProtective Industrial Products: Mega Bullet™ BioSoft™ Disposable Bio-Based Foam Ear Plug with BioSoft™ Technology - NRR 32 / SNR 38Information on the 2025 Environmental Protection New Product of the Year contest will be available on eponline.com next summer.###About Converge360For more than two decades, our readers have trusted our B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security and the channel. We bring our clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.About Environmental ProtectionEnvironmental Protection (EPonline.com), the solution resource for managing air, water, energy and waste issues, covers up-to-date news, cutting-edge technology, latest trends and recent regulatory developments for environmental professionals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.