Winchester Lake Will Experience Lower Water Levels in the Future

Winchester Lake Dam recently went through some modifications that will result in lower lake levels in the future. Due to safety concerns, the breakaway walls on the spillway were removed. These breakaway walls were designed to capture spring runoff and hold the lake water level about 3 ft above the spillway. If unusually high spring flows occurred and overtopped this breakaway wall, it was designed to fail and greatly increase the volume of water that could pass down the spillway and protect the integrity of the dam. The concern was that if this breakaway wall overtopped and failed (as designed to do) a surge of water would flow down the canyon below and potentially overtop some of the roads. With the breakaway wall removed, this is no longer a concern. However, we will not be able to capture the spring runoff which will mean lake levels will be around 3 ft lower than has occurred in the past. Lower lake levels may make the some of the docks less beneficial, but we expect that there will be minimal affects to the fishery.

Plans are in place to upgrade the spillway and dam in the future. Our hopes are that these upgrades will occur within the next five years at which time we will be able to hold the lake at the levels we have enjoyed in the past.