Applications Open for 2025 Maine DOE Student Cabinet

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has opened applications for its 2025 Student Cabinet, a group of students that meets with the Maine DOE once a month to discuss educational initiatives, opportunities, improvements, and policy. Applications are due on Friday, December 20, 2024.

This is the fifth year that the Maine DOE has appointed students to a Student Cabinet, which serves as a forum to integrate student voices into decision-making that impacts their journey through Maine’s education system. In past years, students have helped to identify mental health needs at school, raised issues of racial equity and school safety, and brainstormed ways to individualize learning.

Students in grades 4-12 and those in their first year of college may apply to be on the Student Cabinet. The newly appointed members will serve from January through April 2025. Student Cabinet members will be expected to attend scheduled during their appointment, prepare for each meeting as needed, work collaboratively with one another and with Maine DOE staff, and express views and opinions openly, constructively, and respectfully.

2025 Meeting Schedule:

Thursday, January 16, 2025, 3:30-5:00 p.m. via Zoom

Thursday, February 13, 2025, 3:30-5:00 p.m. via Zoom

Thursday, March 6, 2025, 3:30-5:00 p.m. via Zoom

Thursday, April 17, 2025, 3:30-5:00 p.m. via Zoom

Instructions for applying:

Students interested in serving on the Maine DOE Student Cabinet must submit their electronic application by December 20. Applications can be submitted electronically here.

For more information, please contact Rachel Paling, Communications & Outreach Manager for the Maine Department of Education, at rachel.paling@maine.gov.