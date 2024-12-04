Submit Release
FDLE arrests Lehigh Acres man for possession of child sexual abuse material

December 4, 2024

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Martin Jay Benjamin, 71, of Lehigh Acres, Tuesday on ten counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. The arrest is the result of FDLE’s statewide initiative to locate and arrest criminals sharing files depicting the sexual abuse of children.

Agents initiated the investigation in November after discovering an online user offering to share child sexual exploitation files. The investigation identified Benjamin’s residential address as that of the online user.

On Dec. 3, agents and analysts conducted a residential search warrant and seized electronic devices.  A preliminary digital forensic analysis located multiple files depicting the sexual abuse of children.

Benjamin was arrested and transported to Lee County Jail. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 20th Judicial Circuit. The FDLE Fort Myers cybercrime unit is investigating the case.

Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

