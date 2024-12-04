U.S. Chamber: Policymakers Should Applaud Airline Industry Resilience

WASHINGTON, D.C. - John Drake, vice president of transportation, infrastructure, and supply chain policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, issued the following statement on today’s hearing in the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

“Senator Blumenthal’s accusations about the passenger airline industry simply don’t reflect the experience of millions of Americans. American travelers report greater satisfaction with air travel, in no small part because the cost of flying today is at its lowest since the pandemic. Further, airlines continue to improve their customers’ travel experience through new planes, upgraded amenities, and more choices—all while raising pay for their workers. Passenger airlines persevered following the devastating impacts of COVID, and policymakers should be applauding their hard won successes to the betterment of the flying public, rather than vilifying them for political gain.”

