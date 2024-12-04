AttainX to Expand Cybersecurity Operations in Fairfax County

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that AttainX, Inc., an SBA certified 8(a), Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) and CMMI Level 3 certified federal contractor, will invest $175,000 to expand its operations in Fairfax County. The expansion, driven by recent Department of Defense contract awards, will create 32 new jobs.

“AttainX's expansion in Fairfax County demonstrates the strength of Virginia's technology sector and our commitment to supporting small businesses,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “As a woman-owned federal contractor, AttainX exemplifies how Virginia's proximity to federal customers and robust talent pipeline create opportunities for innovative companies to grow and succeed. Their success strengthens the Commonwealth's position as a leader in cybersecurity and IT services.”

“The growth of companies like AttainX showcases why Virginia continues to attract and retain technology firms supporting our federal agencies,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “This expansion not only creates new jobs in cybersecurity but also reinforces Northern Virginia's standing as a premier location for women entrepreneurs and small businesses in the technology sector. We are proud to support AttainX's continued growth through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.”

“We are incredibly grateful for this award, which highlights the dedication of our talented team,” said AttainX, Inc. President/CEO Sheryll Manoj. “With this support, we’re poised to attract and employ talent in Fairfax County, contributing to the economic and technological growth of Virginia.”

“I want to congratulate AttainX for your continued success and thank you for being an integral part of our growing ecosystem of more than 10,000 technology companies that call Fairfax County home,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. “Your expertise provides undeniable value to your federal customers while having a far-reaching impact as you help protect our way of life.”

“I am excited that AttainX and VEDP are partnering to bring these significant investments and jobs to the 36th Senate District,” said Senator Stella Pekarsky. “VEDP provides important support for women-owned small businesses in Virginia. I am pleased to expand the hub in Fairfax County for private sector support for our federal agencies and military. Partnerships like these will continue to support hard-working Virginia families and bring needed investments into our community.”

“It is always exciting to see our local small businesses thrive. AttainX has been creating jobs and doing great work for over 15 years -- advancing our region's reputation as a leading tech hub of the East Coast,” said Delegate Irene Shin. “I love seeing women leaders and entrepreneurs in our community succeed. Congratulations to the AttainX team!”

AttainX provides cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence, and business operations services to federal agencies. The company chose to expand its existing presence in Fairfax County due to the region's proximity to federal customers and its robust technology ecosystem.

The company's expertise includes software application development, testing, maintenance, cloud technologies, enterprise architecture, big data, and digital transformation services. AttainX also maintains an Engineering Division supporting the Air Force and Navy.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Fairfax County to secure the project for Virginia and will support AttainX’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.