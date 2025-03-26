McClung Companies to Upgrade Machinery and Equipment in the City of Waynesboro

RICHMOND, VA — The Virginia Economic Development Partnership today announced that McClung Companies, a marketing, printing and digital services business, will invest $4.6 million to upgrade printing equipment and management systems in the City of Waynesboro. The company will retrain 37 employees in how to use the upgraded equipment and systems.

“McClung Companies has continually invested to bring the very best products, service and support to our client base,” said McClung Companies President Adam Monk. “These investments will expand our capacity and develop workflows that will allow our success in supporting our internal and external customers for many years to come.”

World War II veteran Charles McClung and his wife Lucille founded McClung Companies in 1946. What started as a one-room operation continued to grow, and the business moved to its current location on Commerce Avenue in the 1950s.

“McClung has been a staple in the Waynesboro community for decades,” said City of Waynesboro Director of Economic Development and Tourism Greg Hitchin. “Their dedication to having well-trained employees and making investments in new technology will serve them well and position them for continued success.”

“McClung Companies’ growth and commitment to Waynesboro and the Shenandoah Valley region is the ultimate compliment for our business community,” said Shenandoah Valley Partnership Executive Director Jay Langston. “It has been a pleasure to work with Adam Monk and his staff on this expansion and gratifying to participate in their growth in a highly competitive sector.”

McClung Companies plans to upgrade its printing press and finishing equipment to increase efficiency and production out of its facility. Along with the new printing and finishing equipment, the company is upgrading its management information systems to streamline pricing, scheduling and estimates for customers.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Waynesboro to secure the project for Virginia. VEDP will support McClung Companies’ employee retraining through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or upskilling their existing workforce to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.