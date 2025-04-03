The Patton Logistics Group to Construct New Distribution and Warehouse Facility in Pulaski County

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that The Patton Logistics Group, a U.S. integrated supply chain company, will expand for the second time in four years in Pulaski County, investing $10 million to build a new 100,000 square-foot warehouse and distribution facility. The project will create 25 new jobs.

“Virginia is open for business, and I want to congratulate the Patton Logistics Group for expanding once again in Pulaski County,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This $10 million investment not only reinforces the company’s confidence in the Commonwealth’s strategic location and world-class logistics infrastructure, but it also creates new jobs and economic opportunity for hardworking Virginians in the New River Valley. I thank Patton Logistics for continuing to grow in Virginia and look forward to their ongoing success.”

The Patton Logistics Group, a family-owned company headquartered in Milton, Penn., provides integrated supply chain solutions ranging from motor carrier transportation, warehousing, distribution services, logistics, and brokerage sourcing. The company grew from a coal delivery company with a single truck in 1941 to a group of three separate organizations—Patton Logistics, LLC, Patton Warehousing, LLC and Watsontown Trucking Company—with a presence throughout the United States and Canada.

“Virginia’s strategic location and world-class logistics infrastructure make it a premier hub for supply chain operations,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “The Patton Logistics Group’s expansion in Pulaski County underscores the Commonwealth’s advantage in helping companies scale distribution and reach key markets efficiently, thanks to strong collaboration with our regional and local partners.”

Today, Patton Logistics Group employs 1,000 people, with operations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Jersey, Virginia and North Carolina. Watsontown Trucking Company, the original of the three businesses, operates a fleet of 525 trucks and 1,500 trailers, with a workforce of over 600. Patton Logistics, LLC was founded in 2013 as an affiliated entity of Watsontown Trucking Company to provide transportation brokerage and third-party logistics services for its expanding customer base. In 2015, Patton Warehousing, LLC was formed and manages 5.2 million square feet of warehouse space.

“2025 marks the 5th anniversary of our expansion into Pulaski County, Virginia,” said Patton President Steve Patton. “What started out in 2020 as a speculative real estate investment and a potential expansion of our logistics company into southwest Virginia has turned into a significant supply chain solution for many of our clients. My co-workers in Southwest Virginia have been amazing and have given me the confidence to continue our expansion and investment into the Dublin area. The proximity to major interstates 81 and 77 along with the availability for us to find a hardworking, reliable, and honest workforce have helped make our company an attractive option for clients looking for a supply chain partner. I am especially thankful to the economic development executives in Pulaski County, Governor Youngkin, and the leadership at the state level for their continued support.”

Patton Logistics Group constructed a 250,000 square-foot logistics center in the New River Valley Commerce Park in Pulaski County in 2020. In 2021, the company expanded the warehouse by an additional 100,000 square feet and constructed a new trucking operations and maintenance center. This latest buildout of a new 100,000-square-foot distribution and warehousing facility in Pulaski County will enable Patton Logistics Group to expand its customer base across the Southeast.

The new facility will be located on approximately 20 additional acres within the New River Valley Commerce Park, owned by Virginia’s First Regional Industrial Facility Authority.

“Pulaski County is fortunate to have the Patton Logistics Group within our business community, and we are delighted to partner with them once again to expand their footprint and grow their capacity to serve the logistics needs of our existing industries throughout the New River Valley,” said Pulaski County Board of Supervisors Chair Laura Walters. “Our collective relationship with Patton, the strength of our economic development team and the support from the Commonwealth makes continued expansions possible, and we are excited about this latest investment and what it will mean for the region and our workforce.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Pulaski County, Virginia’s First Regional Industrial Facility Authority and Onward New River Valley to secure the project for Virginia, competing against Maryland, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. Governor Youngkin approved a $100,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Pulaski County with the project.

“We could not be more thrilled with the continued commitment from Patton Logistics Group,” said Executive Director of Virginia’s First Industrial Facility Authority Michael Solomon. “On behalf of the 11 communities that make up Virginia’s First, we want to extend our congratulations and wish you continued success. There is no better place for you to grow your company than the New River Valley Commerce Park. This marks the second expansion for Patton Logistics in Pulaski County after first coming to the area in 2020. This $10 million investment and creation of 25 new jobs in our community is an amazing achievement.”

“Patton Logistics Group’s growth in Virginia’s New River Valley is evidence that our region’s strategic location and business-friendly culture are an advantage to expanding companies,” said Executive Director of Onward New River Valley Katie Boswell. “This exciting announcement demonstrates their commitment to our region, and we look forward to their continued success in the NRV.”

“I am thrilled that Patton Logistics has chosen to expand their successful business right here in the New River Valley,” said Senator T. Travis Hackworth. “I’ve toured their current operation and am impressed with their commitment to their mission and our community. Virginia is open for business and the New River Valley is blessed to have companies like Patton Logistics operating and choosing to grow right here.”

“Congratulations to The Patton Logistics Group on their announced expansion in Pulaski County,” said Delegate Jason S. Ballard. “I thank them for their continued investment in the New River Valley. Pulaski County is a great place to live, work, raise a family, and retire, and our region's qualified workforce is ready to fill these new jobs. Thank you to Governor Glenn Youngkin, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, and Pulaski County for their continued commitment toward economic development in our community. It is truly an honor to represent Pulaski County in the General Assembly, and this announced expansion is an exciting development for all of us who call the New River Valley home.”

VEDP will provide support to Patton Logistics Group through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia's commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.